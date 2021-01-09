Marauders beat Huskies, split weekend series

Trever Kaiser and Matthew Kreklow powered the University of Mary to a victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday.

Kaiser and Kreklow each poured in 23 points as the Marauders defeated the Huskies 85-79, gaining a split in their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball series against SCSU at the McDowell Activity Center.

Kaiser, a junior from Dassel, Minn., hit 6 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and added four points and four assists as the Marauders picked up their first win of the season.

Kreklow, a senior from Maple Plain, Minn., grabbed a team-high seven rebounds dished out three assists and blocked a shot.

The Marauders, trailing by 10 at the half (46-36), outscored St. Cloud State 49-33 over the final 20 minutes to rally for the win, improving to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC.

Wyatt Carr, Lucas Mayer and Deven Franks all added eight for U-Mary.

The Marauders shot 56.3 percent (27 for 48) from the field, including 16 for 23 (69.57 percent) in the second half.

Anthony Roberts led SCSU (1-3, 1-1 NSIC) with 29 points. Ryan Bagley added 12 and Josh Tomasi 10 for St. Cloud State, which won 83-76 the previous night.