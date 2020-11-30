Marauders back on the court after long offseason

“The wild card will be who will have that newcomer that can step up their game in a short season. Last year, Megan Voit kind of struggled the first 12 games, then was one of the best freshmen in the league.”

The Marauders have a bigger roster than usual, and that could pay off.

“One strength could be our depth,” Neumann said. “We were able to bring some kids in, and top to bottom of the roster we have girls who expect to compete for playing time. That should make for some competitive practices. We might get a little more juice out of our practices.”

Without Askvig’s presence in the post, the Marauders will look different on the floor.

“I’m excited about our outside shooting,” Neumann said. “Coral, Megan, Lauren and Macy shoot a good percentage on 3s.

“I think we can play a little faster, maybe a little more up-tempo if we can handle it.”

Production in the paint will be a work in progress.

“I’m nervous about our post play. Schneider is going from a complementary post and needs to take that next step,” Neumann said. “Is Lexie ready to take the next step in her development?”