Marauders back on the court after long offseason

The University of Mary women’s basketball team finally got back onto the McDowell Activity Center court for its first practice of the season on Friday.
It’s a sign that the long wait for the Covid-delayed season is almost over.
“Normally, we’ve played seven, eight games by now,” Marauders head coach Rick Neumann said. “It seems like a long time coming.”
The Northern Sun conference season is set to tip off on Jan. 2. It will have a totally different look -- no non-conference games, weekend doubleheaders against one team, nearly all of the games against division rivals and instead of the traditional full season, it will be a condensed eight-week sprint, with only eight teams qualifying for the conference tournament, four in each division.
“The schedule is really well done considering the parameters the Northern Sun had to work with,” Neumann said. “They were able to lessen the travel and make sure we have a way to have an equitable Northern Sun tournament.”
The Marauders will tip off the season on Jan. 2 and 3 at Sioux Falls. The divisional season begins Jan. 8 and 9 at St. Cloud State. U-Mary’s home opener is Jan. 15 against Minnesota-Duluth.
“The first weekend kind of being non-conference, we can treat that as a way to evaluate your team,” Neumann said. “Considering the timetable we have to work with, the schedule makes a lot of sense.”
The Marauders opened practice with a veteran squad, but with one major change to deal with -- the loss of all-NSIC first-team and all-Central Region second-team selection Cassie Askvig, who averaged 21 points and 7 rebounds per game last year.
“Any time you lose a player like Cassie Askvig, you wonder where that production will come from,” Neumann said. “But we’ve said that before. Two years ago, it was how do you replace Gabbie Bohl? We hope that can be filled internally.
“We’re bringing back three full-time starters and two others who started 15 games apiece.”
Lauren Rotunda, also an all-NSIC first-team selection, leads the way. The Fargo Shanley graduate averaged 13.6 points and led the team with 7.6 rebounds per game last year.
Two other full-time starters return in senior guard Macy Williams (8.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg) and senior guard Coral Gillette (9.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.0 apg).
Junior forward Lexie Schneider (9.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and sophomore guard Megan Voit (5.2 ppg) each started at times last year.
Having experienced players will be an advantage, Neumann said.
“With a shortened season, everyone will be relying on their veterans,” Neumann said. “It’s an adjustment to the Northern Sun. Veteran-heavy teams will have an advantage.
“The wild card will be who will have that newcomer that can step up their game in a short season. Last year, Megan Voit kind of struggled the first 12 games, then was one of the best freshmen in the league.”
The Marauders have a bigger roster than usual, and that could pay off.
“One strength could be our depth,” Neumann said. “We were able to bring some kids in, and top to bottom of the roster we have girls who expect to compete for playing time. That should make for some competitive practices. We might get a little more juice out of our practices.”
Without Askvig’s presence in the post, the Marauders will look different on the floor.
“I’m excited about our outside shooting,” Neumann said. “Coral, Megan, Lauren and Macy shoot a good percentage on 3s.
“I think we can play a little faster, maybe a little more up-tempo if we can handle it.”
Production in the paint will be a work in progress.
“I’m nervous about our post play. Schneider is going from a complementary post and needs to take that next step,” Neumann said. “Is Lexie ready to take the next step in her development?”
Junior forward Anna Michaud and Hallie Schweitzer, a 6-foot-2 freshman from St. Mary’s, could also play a role in the inside game. Or the Marauders could go with a smaller lineup.
For now, the Marauders are back on the court and dealing with preparing for the start of the season while taking precautions to stay healthy.
“We’ve had a few positive cases, but by and large it’s been a productive fall,” Neumann said. “Coach (Michael) Silbernagel has done a good job with conditioning. Our players have adapted to everything we’ve asked of them -- practicing, lifting weights wearing masks. They’re doing everything we ask of them because they want to play.
“The administration has done a great job. Testing, PPE .. the school is providing everything we need to play games.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!