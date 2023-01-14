 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marauder women notch road win at Wayne State

The University of Mary women's basketball team earned a road NSIC weekend split with  56-49 win over Wayne State on Saturday.

In the men's game, the Marauders struggled for a second straight night, losing 72-52 to Wayne.

U-Mary 56, Wayne State 49

The Marauder women won despite committing a whopping 33 turnovers.

The difference was a 10-1 start to the fourth quarter and they held on for a 56-49 victory.

Wayne State made just 6 of 33 first half shot as the Marauders led 24-18 in a ragged opening half.

Megan Zander paced the Marauders with 16 points and six rebounds. 

The Marauders connected on just 21 of 53 shots in the contest.

Ryleigh Wacha, Julia Fitterer and Megan Voit had eight points each for the Marauders who host Upper Iowa Friday at the MAC.

Wayne State committed 22 turnovers and made just 18 of 65 shots. 

Wayne State 72, U-Mary 52

Wayne State scored the first six points of the game and never looked back, rolling past the Marauders by 20.

The Wildcats improved to 7-5 in Northern Sun play with the win.

Jordan Janssen led Wayne with 20 points.

Jeremiah Jones was the lone Marauder in double figures with 10 points. 

umbb

University of Mary 56, Wayne State College 49

U-Mary;11;24;35;56

WSC;10;18;34;49

University of Mary – Megan Zander 16, Ryleigh Wacha 8, Megan Voit 8, Addison Rozell 6, Julia Fitterer 8, Mo Hakim 6, Reese Wishart 4. Totals: 21-53 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Zander 2, Voit 2, Fitterer), 9-15 FT, 46 Rebounds (Wacha 9), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (4 with 2), 33 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Rozell 2), 14 Steals (Wacha 3, Velde 3).

Wayne State College – Logan Hughes 11, Kassidy Pingel 9, Maya Fitzpatrick 5, Ashley Gustavson 2, Meg Reitz 9, Lauren Zacharias 5, Abby Kopecky 4, Kylah Vandonkersgoed 2. Totals: 18-65 FG, Three-pointers: 4-22 (Huges, Pingel, Fitzpatrick, Reitz), 9-12 FT, 37 Rebounds (3 with 4), 16, Fouls, 10 Assists, 1 Blocked shot, 18 Steals (Fitzpatrick 6).

Records: University of Mary 7-4 NSIC, 8-6 overall; Wayne State College 5-6, 9-6.

Wayne State 72, University of Mary 52

U-Mary;22;30;52;--;52

Wayne State;34;38;--;72

University of Mary – Zyon Smith 6, Kam Warrens 8, Gertautas Urbanivicius 5, Gunnar Swanson 9, Ty Rogers 2, Veljko Radakovic 4, Jeremiah Jones 10, Liam Dougherty 2. Totals: 22-61 FG, Three-pointers: Swanson 3, Jones, Warrens, 8-11 FT, 39 Rebounds, 12 Assists, 12 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots, 12 Fouls.

Wayne State – Jay Saunders 3, Nate Mohr 17, Nick Ferrarini 8, Jordan Janssen 20, Cody McCullough 4, Karter Lein 1, Justin Eagins 12, Nick Erickson 2. Totals: 28-66 FG, Three-pointers: 8-24, 39 Rebounds, 14 Assists, 6 Turnovers, 7 Blocked shots, 7 Steals, 13 Fouls.

Records: Wayne State 7-5 NSIC, 12-6 overall; University of Mary 4-8, 8-8.

