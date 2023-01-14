Marauder women notch road win at Wayne State

The University of Mary women's basketball team earned a road NSIC weekend split with 56-49 win over Wayne State on Saturday.

In the men's game, the Marauders struggled for a second straight night, losing 72-52 to Wayne.

U-Mary 56, Wayne State 49

The Marauder women won despite committing a whopping 33 turnovers.

The difference was a 10-1 start to the fourth quarter and they held on for a 56-49 victory.

Wayne State made just 6 of 33 first half shot as the Marauders led 24-18 in a ragged opening half.

Megan Zander paced the Marauders with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Marauders connected on just 21 of 53 shots in the contest.

Ryleigh Wacha, Julia Fitterer and Megan Voit had eight points each for the Marauders who host Upper Iowa Friday at the MAC.

Wayne State committed 22 turnovers and made just 18 of 65 shots.

Wayne State 72, U-Mary 52

Wayne State scored the first six points of the game and never looked back, rolling past the Marauders by 20.

The Wildcats improved to 7-5 in Northern Sun play with the win.

Jordan Janssen led Wayne with 20 points.

Jeremiah Jones was the lone Marauder in double figures with 10 points.