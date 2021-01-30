Marauder men bounce back with win over Golden Eagles

The University of Mary men's basketball team bounced back with a 73-60 win over Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

The victory, the Marauders' fourth in 10 games, earned a weekend split with the Golden Eagles. At 4-4 in Northern Sun play, U-Mary currently sits fourth in the NSIC North. Only the top four teams in each division advance to the conference tournament next month.

The Marauders made 11 3-pointers on Saturday, five by Trever Kaiser. Crookston made the first basket of the contest, but that was the only time the Golden Eagles led in the game.

Kaiser finished with 18 points. He made five of his seven from 3-point territory. Wyatt Carr added 15 points and Matthew Johnson 12.

Matthew Kreklow totaled 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Dixon Leonard led Crookston with 16 points.

The Marauders are back at home next weekend, hosting Northern State on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.).

Crookston 73, U-Mary 65

The Marauder women’s fourth-quarter comeback came up short in Crookston Saturday afternoon.