Marauder men bounce back with win over Golden Eagles

The University of Mary men's basketball team bounced back with a 73-60 win over Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

The victory, the Marauders' fourth in 10 games, earned a weekend split with the Golden Eagles. At 4-4 in Northern Sun play, U-Mary currently sits fourth in the NSIC North. Only the top four teams in each division advance to the conference tournament next month.

The Marauders made 11 3-pointers on Saturday, five by Trever Kaiser. Crookston made the first basket of the contest, but that was the only time the Golden Eagles led in the game.

Kaiser finished with 18 points. He made five of his seven from 3-point territory. Wyatt Carr added 15 points and Matthew Johnson 12.

Matthew Kreklow totaled 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Dixon Leonard led Crookston with 16 points.

The Marauders are back at home next weekend, hosting Northern State on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.).

Crookston 73, U-Mary 65

The Marauder women’s fourth-quarter comeback came up short in Crookston Saturday afternoon.

Down 55-46 after 30 minutes, U-Mary got within 67-64 with 65 seconds to play, but couldn’t draw closer. The Golden Eagles hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the 73-65 win and a split of the weekend series.

Lexi Schneider led all players in scoring (21 points) and rebounding (13) for the second straight game for the Marauders. Lauren Rotunda added 16 points and seven boards. Macy Williams added 12 points and a game-best five assists. Williams had a 3-point attempt to tie the game with a minute left, but was off the mark.

Jes Mertens, a freshman from Devils Lake, North Dakota, totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Mary Burke also had 17 points.

The Marauders are back on the road next weekend, traveling to Aberdeen, S.D., to face Northern State.

Crookston 73, U-Mary 65

UM;14;31;45;65

UMC;13;36;56;73

Crookston: Jes Mertens 17, Mary Burke 17, Emma Carpenter 13, Kylie Post 8, Haylee Wheeler 2, Bren Fox 8, Alyssa Peterson 5, Julia Peplinski 3. Totals: 23-49 FG, Three-pointers: 8-14 (Mertens 3, Burke 3, Carpenter, Peterson), 19-23 FT, 22 Rebounds (Mertens 7), 18 Fouls, 12 Assists (2 with 3), 14 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1), 8 Steals (3 with 2).

U-Mary: Lexie Schneider 21, Lauren Rotunda 16, Macy Williams 12, Raquel Doll 2, Coral Gillette 6, Carly Kottsick 3, Reese Wishart 3, Ella Grove 2. Totals: 24-58 FG, Three-pointers: 6-18 (Rotunda 2, Williams Gillette, Kottsick, Wishart), 11-16 FT, 23 Rebounds (Schneider 8), 22 Fouls, 11 Assists (Williams 5), 17 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot, 6 Steals (Rotunda 2, Kottsick 2).

Records: Crookston 3-7 overall, 3-5 NSIC; University of Mary 2-6, 2-4.

University of Mary 73, Minnesota-Crookston 60

UMC;28;32;--;60

UM;37;36;--;73

Crookston: Dixon Leonard 16, Josh Dilling 15, Ibu Jassey-Demba 11, Brian Sitzmann 3, Georges Darwiche 3, Zach Westphal 4, Morgan Carter 2. Totals: 22-60 FG, Three-pointers: 10-28 (Dixon 4, Demba 3, Dilling, Sitzmann, Darwiche, 6-7 FT, 24 Rebounds (Demba 9), 17 Fouls, 16 Assists (Dilling 5), 6 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (4 with 1), 5 Steals (Leonard 5).

U-Mary: Trever Kaiser 18, Wyatt Carr 15, Matthew Johnson 12, Matthew Kreklow 11, Josh Sipes 3, Kam Warrens 6, Lucas Mayer 6, Deven Franks 2. Totals: 26-54 FG, Three-pointers: 11-25 (Kaiser 5, Carr 3, Johnson 2, Sipes), 10-16 FT, 32 Rebounds (Kreklow 8), 12 Fouls, 15 Assists (Kreklow 5), 9 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Kreklow, Sipes), 1 Steal (Sipes).

Records: University of Mary 4-6 overall, 4-4 NSIC; Crookston 2-8, 1-7.

