Mandan's Jacob Pierce makes the most of his senior season

When it comes to making the most of your opportunity, Mandan's Jacob Pierce nailed it.
Used in a reserve role last year, Pierce has thrived in his final season of high school basketball. The 6-foot-1 senior seized a starting spot from the opening tip of the season and earned All-West Region honors at the end.
In the talent-laden league, Pierce ranked 12th in the West Region in scoring at 14.1 points per game. As a junior, Pierce was in Mandan's rotation, but averaged just 2.2 points per contest.
When his senior season rolled around, Pierce was ready.
"Before the season I talked to the coaches and they told me to expect to be one of our go-to guys, so I just took confidence from them telling me that," he said. "At the start of the season, I had some good practices. I was making my shots and my teammates kept giving me the basketball and I was able to have some success. A big part of it is your teammates and coaches having confidence in you."
Brandon Schafer, who has coached the Braves to the state Class A tournament four years in a row, is unsurprised by Pierce's performance or character.
"Actually, last year our team was at its best when Jacob was contributing," Schafer said. "I just think back to last year at WDA (tournament) against Jamestown, Jacob didn't get a second. It was the first game he hadn't played all season. It would've been easy for him to hang his head or feel sorry for himself, but he ended up being one of the reasons we made the state tournament."
In the next game, a state qualifier against Legacy, Pierce scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and drew a charge on the defensive end.
"That's just a perfect example of a kid being resilient and staying ready," Schafer said. "I thought that really summed up the type of person Jacob is."
Pierce, in effect, carried that performance into the 2020-21 season where he and fellow seniors, and close friends, Jayce Lowman and Tyler Thilmony, have combined to form one of the top backcourt combinations in the state.
Pierce leads the Braves in minutes played. On top of his 14 points per game, he's also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2 steals per contest.
"He's Mr. Consistent. He just doesn't make mistakes," Schafer said. "He's very difficult to take off the floor."
Lowman and Thilmony fall under the same category. Lowman, one of the smoothest offensive players in the state, averages 20.8 points per game.
Thilmony stuffs every stat sheet his name is on. The University of Mary football recruit averages 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
With plenty of free time over the pandemic-summer, the three could often be seen together.
"Me and Tyler and Jayce and a bunch of us were getting up shots for hours on end last summer," Pierce said.
That was nothing new.
"We've been playing everything together for as long as I can remember," Pierce said. "Flag football, mini-hoops -- whatever we could do."
The Braves (13-9) upset Jamestown on Saturday to earn their trip to state where another tough test awaits. Mandan faces once-beaten and tournament favorite West Fargo Sheyenne in the lid-lifter at noon at the Bismarck Event Center. Other quarterfinal games feature Bismarck vs. West Fargo at 2:30, Minot taking on Fargo North at 5 and Fargo Davies playing Legacy in the finale.
Sheyenne (23-1) is bigger than many college teams. Jacksen Moni goes 6-foot-10 and averages 19 points per game. Next to him is 6-9 senior Jah'Heem Leake and his 18 points per tilt. Sheyenne's lineup also includes 6-8 junior Dominic Dosmann and 6-6 junior Michael Nhial.
Mandan has 6-6 senior Jonathan LaFleur in the paint, but everyone else is 6-3 and under.
Pierce, who will join Thilmony at the University of Mary and play football as a punter, said the Braves have a stone or two to sling in the David vs. Goliath matchup.
"We're kinda going in there as underdogs to see if we can pull off a big upset," he said. "We know all about their stats and all that. They're a great team, but we're going to try and give them a run for their money."
Schafer knows his senior-led squad will take a big swing.
"I like how we're playing and I really like the character of the kids on this team," he said. "We're going to give it everything we have on Thursday at noon. Our kids believe in each other and it's going to take our entire team to beat those guys."
