Mandan's Jacob Pierce makes the most of his senior season

When it comes to making the most of your opportunity, Mandan's Jacob Pierce nailed it.

Used in a reserve role last year, Pierce has thrived in his final season of high school basketball. The 6-foot-1 senior seized a starting spot from the opening tip of the season and earned All-West Region honors at the end.

In the talent-laden league, Pierce ranked 12th in the West Region in scoring at 14.1 points per game. As a junior, Pierce was in Mandan's rotation, but averaged just 2.2 points per contest.

When his senior season rolled around, Pierce was ready.

"Before the season I talked to the coaches and they told me to expect to be one of our go-to guys, so I just took confidence from them telling me that," he said. "At the start of the season, I had some good practices. I was making my shots and my teammates kept giving me the basketball and I was able to have some success. A big part of it is your teammates and coaches having confidence in you."

Brandon Schafer, who has coached the Braves to the state Class A tournament four years in a row, is unsurprised by Pierce's performance or character.