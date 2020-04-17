Mandan's Harris headed to Minot State after one year at Northern State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kennedy Harris is coming closer to home.

The former two-time all-state basketball player at Mandan High is transferring from one NSIC school to another. After playing her freshman season at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., Harris is headed to Minot State.

Harris played in all 30 games last season for the Wolves, but she was looking for a fresh start.

"I loved Northern. The school was great but the basketball part didn't fit me right," she said. "I wanted to get closer to home and I think the style Minot plays is more up-tempo, more my pace and I think a better fit for me as a player.

"I wanted to see the court a lot more and find my game."

Harris, who also considered the University of Mary, will have three years of eligibility remaining. However, she will have to sit out next season (2020-21) due to transfer rules.

Harris, a 5-foot-6 guard, will play for Mark Graupe, who has made many coaching stops across the state prior to taking over the Beavers three years ago, including Dickinson State.

"Him and my dad are good friends," Harris said. "I've known him for a while."