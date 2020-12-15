Mandan tops BHS in high-scoring season opener

Thilmony answered Eaglestaff’s two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining with a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line as time ran out to make it a three-point game again.

It was tight early in the second half until Duttenhefer’s layup gave the Braves a lead they held until a 17-4 run by the Demons later in the half. The BHS spurt not only erased a nine-point lead but gave them a 70-65 edge with 6:42 left. Eaglestaff had 10 points in the run, including two free throws that started it and one of his four 3-pointers to end it.

“We were ready for the pressure they bring. It was relentless. And our guys played with composure,” Schafer said.

Instead of wilting, the Braves responded in kind. Grubb had six straight points for Mandan, helping it back into the lead 73-72. The lead exchanged hands four more times, the last time when Burgum hit a 3-pointer for an 81-79 lead with 2:49 remaining.

Bismarck got within 89-87 on two Eaglestaff free throws with 5.9 seconds left, but Lowman iced the game with a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds on the clock.

Gunner Swanson and Tschosik had 11 points each for Bismarck, which was ranked third in the preseason poll. Cade Kivisto had all 10 of his points in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0