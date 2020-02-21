Mandan's seniors go out in style, top Century for 13th win

Mandan's sizable senior class went out in style Friday night.

As usual, Elijah Klein led the way.

Seven of the eight seniors scored for the Braves, who pinned down their 13th win of the season with a 72-60 victory over Century in front of a packed MHS gym.

Klein, who poured in 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, was reflective after another stellar performance.

"We've been playing together forever, since we were little kids. It's been a lot of games. A lot of fun, but all good things come to an end," Klein said. "This was a great way for us to go out."

Jaxton Wiest, who runs the show for the Braves, says they plan on playing together a bunch more.

"When you hear people say how quick it goes, it doesn't really sink in when you're younger, but as time goes by it goes by so quickly," said the Braves' point guard who had 13 points and four assists. "What we're focused on is making it last as long as we can. We have very high expectations. For us, when we play like this on both ends of the floor, we're capable of beating any team in the state.