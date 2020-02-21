Mandan's seniors go out in style, top Century for 13th win

Mandan's sizable senior class went out in style Friday night.
As usual, Elijah Klein led the way.
Seven of the eight seniors scored for the Braves, who pinned down their 13th win of the season with a 72-60 victory over Century in front of a packed MHS gym.
Klein, who poured in 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, was reflective after another stellar performance.
"We've been playing together forever, since we were little kids. It's been a lot of games. A lot of fun, but all good things come to an end," Klein said. "This was a great way for us to go out."
Jaxton Wiest, who runs the show for the Braves, says they plan on playing together a bunch more.
"When you hear people say how quick it goes, it doesn't really sink in when you're younger, but as time goes by it goes by so quickly," said the Braves' point guard who had 13 points and four assists. "What we're focused on is making it last as long as we can. We have very high expectations. For us, when we play like this on both ends of the floor, we're capable of beating any team in the state.
"This game was really important for us. We needed it. We had some jitters early, but we worked through them and were able to come out and play pretty well. It's a step in the right direction for us, to beat a good team like Century."
Mandan led from the opening tip. The Braves had 7-0 and 8-0 first-half runs and took a 38-30 lead to the break. Century answered with a 9-0 burst to climb within two (17-15) midway through the second half.
Klein scored 15 of his 27 points in the first half, but he had plenty of help. Dane Carlson registered six of his eight points in the first half, while Jayce Lowman had five of his seven.
"This was a big win for us for where we're sitting in the standings. Obviously, to win our last home game is great, but this is a year where you have to win your home games," Klein said. "It's tough to win on the road."
The Braves led by as many has 18 (57-39) in the second half after a hoop by Aaron Riopelle and two free throws from Wiest, both seniors.
"You don't see many teams with eight seniors and that's a credit to those kids because they don't all play the same amount of minutes but they come to practice every day, work hard and make us better," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "We're very fortunate to have that group of kids and we're really happy they were able to get a win here tonight."
Century, which dropped to 11-8 in the region and 11-9 overall, tried to hang around in the second half. Freshman Anthony Doppler scored all 13 of his points over the final 18 minutes, including a four-point play.
But the Braves never lost control.
"I have a ton of faith in our team and what we can do," Wiest said. "We just need to play 36 minutes at our best. We haven't done that yet, we've come close, but I believe when we do, we're the best team in the state. There are a lot of really good teams out there for sure. Our goal is to be right there at the end."
Mandan's final regular season game is Tuesday at No. 3-ranked Jamestown.
The Patriots, who were led by Ian Ely's 18 points and 16 from Cade Feeney, wrap the regular season Tuesday at fifth-ranked Minot.
