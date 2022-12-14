Mandan off to fast start on the hardcourt

Mandan is following a successful fall on the football field with a fast start on the basketball court.

The Braves have wins over two perennial powers -- West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck -- and have scored 179 points in the process.

Mandan graduated an all-state player (Aaron Grubb), but the explosive start has not been unexpected.

"Honestly, coming into the season, I did see us being able to score a little bit," Mandan head coach Brandon Schafer said. "We have quality players. They're talented and they've worked at it. Do you expect to go out and average 90? No, but this is a pretty skilled group."

The Braves (2-0) have been pretty good on the other end too, especially when it comes to taking the ball away.

"We've forced 32 turnovers in each game. It's pretty unbelievable, especially when you're talking about playing one of the best programs in the East (West Fargo Sheyenne) and one of the best in the West (Bismarck High)," Schafer said. "I don't want to say it's been a surprise. To be able to get stops defensively, and then play efficient offensively, it is a pretty good recipe for success."

There was momentum coming off a strong football season, which ended earlier than the folks in Mandan would've liked. The Braves ended 8-3 and advanced to the Class 11AA semifinals.

"The more success the football team has had, that has historically led to more success for us," Schafer said. "We have some cross country runners too. We love to see kids competing in different sports. I don't think there's any doubt it ends up helping us."

The Braves have six players averaging in double figures, and four were key cogs during the football season.

Seniors Tahrye Frank and Karsyn Jablonski were both all-state selections and have carried that level of production onto the hardcourt.

Frank is averaging 15.5 points per game, tied for team-high honors with sophomore Hudsen Sheldon, who will be among the best quarterbacks in the state the next two seasons for the Braves.

Jablonski, a University of Mary football commit, is averaging 15 points per game. He also leads the way in assists (11) and steals (10) despite a tender hip.

Junior Rustin Medenwald, an All-West Region defensive back during the fall, is averaging 10.5 points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Senior Mat Mudingay poured in 21 points in the opener against the Mustangs. Sophomore Terry Brownotter has been instant offense off the bench to the tune of 29 points in 47 minutes.

Senior Devon Church, another All-West Region football player, provides solid minutes as well.

"We do have some depth and the guys on the bench have been ready to go when called upon and we'll need that to continue," Schafer said.

The Braves are averaging just a tick under 90 points despite not finding the range from long distance.

"We haven't shot the ball very well from 3 yet, but it's going to come," Schafer said. "We're getting a lot of great looks. We have guys that can drive and kick and I fully expect those shots to start dropping because we do have good shooters."

Schafer also likes the style of play.

"Our movement without the ball has been really good," Schafer said. "We're sharing the basketball. We're not standing around. We're cutting hard and it's been leading to some high-percentage shots."

The Braves do not have much size. Nobody on the roster is taller than 6-3. Rebounding is a concern, especially against the likes of Century and its trees inside. The first of two marquee matchups with the Patriots is Dec. 22 at Olson Gymnasium.

"These kids are really competitive. We'll have to stay on it (rebounding), but they're willing to throw their bodies in there and get physical," Schafer said.

The top of the West Region is loaded with Century, Mandan, Legacy and Minot all yet to lose. The Braves are scheduled to host St. Mary's Friday and travel to Turtle Mountain Saturday, probably without much practice time due to the winter storm lockdown.

"You can't look past anyone in the WDA. There are too many good players. Too many good teams and too many good coaches," Schafer said. "We have two tough games coming up this weekend with St. Mary's and then going to Turtle Mountain. We'll need to be focused and ready to play well regardless of how much actual practice time we end up getting this week."