Mandan, Legacy split West Region doubleheader

Karsyn Jablonski helped keep Mandan remain unbeaten.

Jablonski scored a game-high 21 points to power the Braves to a 69-56 road win over Legacy on Friday night at Haussler Gymnasium.

“That’s a gutty performance by him. He didn’t practice much the last couple days, he’s dealing with a little thigh injury from the Minot game. He is such a tough young man.

“What he brings for us on both ends of the court … offensively he just has a burst … he’ll cut and he’ll pass and that first step is unbelievable. Same thing off ball reversal, we love him just attacking. He does a great job and makes great decisions around the rim.”

The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half and drained a big three-pointer in the second half as Mandan pulled away.

Mandan built a 31-26 halftime lead, but the Sabers used an 8-0 burst early in the second half to take a 34-32 lead. The Braves regained their footing and went on a 13-4 run to take the lead for good and Mandan built an 11-point lead with just under nine minutes to go.

“They went on a run to start the half and we told them they were going to make a run and we just had to weather it,” Schafer said. “Defensively, Parker Falcon was a big key for us, shooting over 50 percent on threes. We didn’t want him to get anything clean. First half, he got one but I thought the second half, our closeouts were great and we just flew around and made plays.”

Jablonski’s three-pointer with 2:55 to go gave Mandan a 62-47 advantage.

“Defensively we did a great job of owning the paint and our rotations, we guarded the ball,” Schafer said. “Just defensively, our presence that we had, the physicality, that’s where it’s won. Against a team that’s bigger than us – Legacy has a lot of guys who are good around the basket. (Lucas) Kupfer is a dude already and we did a great job of containing him and limiting easy ones for those guys.”

Rustin Medenwald and T.J. Brownotter added 10 points apiece and Hudsen Sheldon eight for the Braves, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A boys poll. Mandan improved to 5-0, 4-0 in the West Region.

Kupfer and Chase Knoll scored 11 points apiece to lead Legacy (5-3, 4-3 West Region). Jaxon Kellogg added 10.

Legacy 72, Mandan 31

A fast start and a strong performance by Brooklynn Felchle helped No. 3-ranked Legacy remain undefeated.

The Sabers scored the first 15 points of the game on the way to a 72-31 victory over Mandan.

Felchle, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

“I was really pleased with her decision-making,” Sabers coach Jim Petrik said. “They were throwing two or three kids at her on the top so we were getting some inside-out shots and then she can get to the rim as well. It’s pretty special when you’ve got a 6-3 kid that can move like that and can make those decisions as a sophomore. We’ll keep playing off of her when we can.”

Felchle scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half and the Sabers’ defense made things tough on the Braves, holding them to one free throw over the first nine minutes and opening the game on a 17-1 run.

“I credit the kids with following our game plan early,” Petrik said. “We got out in transition, got some easy looks and defensively I thought we were locked in today. Mandan is a very capable team. They’ve got kids that can score. We wanted to kind of focus on them early and we did and I think it kind of frustrated them.”

Eleven different players scored for the Sabers (7-0, 7-0 West Region). Halle Severson and Adison Sagaser finished with nine apiece.

“If we stay this balanced, it will be a good thing for us,” Petrik said. “Alyssa Eckroth could probably get a shot every time down the floor if she wanted to but she’s been our best passer of late, just finding the open kids.

“It’s just fun when you see your kids not caring who gets the points, who gets the shots. They want this team to be successful. We understand that if we play for our teammates, good things will happen.”

Mya Sheldon led the Braves (2-4, 0-3 West Region) with nine points and Hailey Markel had seven.

The Sabers were ranked No. 3 in the latest Class A girls poll.

“We’re happy with where we’re at but we understand it’s a long season and we still have to improve in a lot of different areas,” Petrik said. “Our goal is to keep getting better and play our best basketball come March. We’ve still got a ways to go but we’re happy with the start we’ve had.”