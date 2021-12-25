Mandan Holiday Tournament starts Monday

Eighth-ranked Flasher tops the field for the Mandan Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament which starts on Monday.

The Bulldogs lead six Class B teams and the sophomore squads from Bismarck High and Mandan. The tournament will be played at the Mandan High School gym.

The six Class B teams in the field have a combined record of 17-4.

Flasher, the top seed in the tournament, plays the Bismarck High Sophomores on Monday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are off to 4-0 start, outscoring their opponents by an average of 19 points per game, 69-50.

The second quarterfinal Monday features 3-1 New Salem-Almont taking on Bottineau, off to a 2-0 start.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (3-2) takes on Glen Ullin-Hebron (2-1) in the third game of the day.

Wilton-Wing, off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Scott Wolff, have won all three of their games by 10 points or more. The Miners take on Mandan's 10th-grade team in the final game Monday, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Mandan Holiday Tournament was not played last season out of caution related to COVID-19.

Play begins at 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Tip-off Wednesday is at 2:30 p.m. with the seventh-place game. The championship game is set for 7.

