It takes more than one loss to deny that the Bismarck Century Patriots are the West Region girls’ basketball team of this century, but there’s no denying that the Minot Majettes are the team of 2023.

On Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center, Minot controlled the game and frustrated the Patriots, beating them 75-57 to deny Century a regional three-peat while winning its first West Region championship since the fall of 2001.

Minot avenged two regular season losses to the Patriots, including one in which Century rallied from 17 points down.

“The last time we did that, we didn’t come out as strong as we did (this time) in the second half,” said freshman guard Maggie Fricke, who had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line. “We worked our butts off all year and knew we needed to play our hardest, how we have been the whole tournament.”

Since the calendar turned over to Y2K more than 23 years ago, only one team from outside Bismarck-Mandan (Minot in 2001 and 2023) has captured a region tournament championship. Century has 12, Mandan six, Bismarck High three and Bismarck Legacy one.

After taking a 38-26 halftime lead, the Majettes answered every Century challenge, frustrating the Patriots, who never got closer than five points in the second half. The Patriots shaved a 47-36 deficit to 52-47 with 8:25 left, but Minot scored the next five points.

“Minot just made a lot of hustle plays,” Century coach Nate Welstad said. “When we were making a little run, it seemed like they won every 50/50 ball. Every time we tried to make a run, they made a hustle play and that took the momentum out of us.”

With 7:06 left, Century lost co-senior athlete of the year Logan Nissley when she was called for a fourth foul and hit with a technical for protesting, leading to a fifth foul and a trip to the bench. Frustrating the Patriots was part of the Minot game plan, coach Jason Schwarz said.

“That was part of our plan obviously. The way we had been playing defense the last couple of games, we felt we could do that,” Schwarz said. “That all starts with our top two players.”

With Nissley hobbled by an injured ankle, the brunt of the offense was left up to co-senior player of the year Bergan Kinnebrew. She answered the call with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Nissley finished the night early with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Whereas the standout pair accounted for most of Century’s offense, Minot got several players involved inside and out. Freshman Leelee Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds and senior Maya Aguilar added 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. She had four of Minot’s 12 three-pointers and six of the Majettes’ first eight baskets were threes.

Minot made 12 of 26 three-point attempts and made 19 of 24 free throws. Fricke’s four straight free throws after the Nissley technical pretty much iced the game. That put the Majettes into some exclusive company and denied Century a 13th overall Western Dakota Association/West Region championship, which would have tied it with Mandan for the most girls’ titles in region history.

The Patriots have appeared in 15 straight region championship games. Century beat Minot in 2011 (49-41), 2015 (50-47) and 2022 (76-52). Minot defeated Century 47-41 in 1987.

Minot reached the title game with two rather easy wins, coming on the heels of a regular season-ending loss to Century. It knocked off Mandan 76-49 and rolled over Bismarck High 70-40 in the semifinals. Two of the Majettes’ four losses this season were to Century.

The Patriots, meanwhile, downed Dickinson 56-34 then defeated Bismarck Legacy 69-62 in the semifinals. They brought a 20-game winning streak into the championship game.

“This group is special,” Schwarz said. “When it matters most, we show up like it really matters. These guys tasted this success and it was special to them last year. Since we arrived in town, we’ve been a different team, especially on the defensive end.”

Welstad took solace in the fact that the ultimate prize – another state title – is still up for grabs and within the Patriots’ reach.

“Our goal in the end is we still want to win state,” Welstad said. “We wanted to win this last game, but if you don’t, you still have next week. We’re OK, and we’ll regroup. In the big picture, we want to do well next week.”