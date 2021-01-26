Magicians prevail down the stretch

With Tuesday night's West region boys basketball game on the line, Minot coach Dean Winczewski wanted the ball in the hands of Deonte Martinez.
And Martinez, a three-year starter at point guard for the Magicians, wanted the ball.
Given the opportunity, Martinez safely guided the Magicians through treacherous waters to an 84-76 victory over the Demons at the BHS Karlgaard gym. It was a wild battle of ranked teams. Minot went into the game ranked third in the state Class A media poll and Bismarck was No. 4.
Martinez, a 5-8 senior guard, scored 10 of his 21 points during a three-minute, 13-second stretch with the game hanging in the balance.
Bismarck led 70-69 when Martinez went to work. He popped in six free throws and two field goals during his spree. When he was done the Magicians had a 79-75 lead with 54 seconds to play.
From that point on, the Magicians scored the final five points of the game, all on free throws en route to their fifth straight win and 11th victory in 12 starts. Their only setback of the season was an 84-76 loss to BHS at Minot two and one-half weeks earlier.
"Deonte makes us go ... he's been our starting point guard for three years. ... He's an extremely talented young man," Winczewski said.
Martinez said he's right at home when the ball game is tight in the closing minutes.
"I love having the ball in my hands in those situations," he said. "When the time comes you've just got to step up and make them."
Martinez enjoys the battles of the maroons for a couple of reasons.
"It's a big game. The Bismarck High games the last three years have always been close ... and a couple of buddies of mine play for Bismarck High, too. (Logan) Schaubert and (Gunner) Swanson were my teammates in summer ball."
Minot took a 43-38 halftime lead by making a dent in Bismarck's aggressive full-court press, 10 turnovers notwithstanding. Along with those turnovers came several bunnies resulting from swift ball movement.
"Honestly, as a team we could have done better on turnovers. ... Our goal was to keep (turnovers) to a minimum and not let things get chaotic," he observed.
Minot led the final 10 minutes of the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half. Bismarck finally regained the lead on a 15-footer by Swanson with nine minutes to play.
The lead changed hands five times in the next four minutes. Minot finally pulled ahead to stay on a pair of free throws by Martinez with 3:36 remaining.
"That was a heck of a ballgame," Winczewski said. "... These are the games that prepare you for the tournament. Games like this are huge to learn and compete."
"I love how we play and how we compete, but we've got to get better defensively and on the glass," he added.
Minot was brilliant offensively. The Magicians stung the Demons with 69 percent shooting in the first half and finished with a sizzling 32-for-49 performance for 65 percent.
Bismarck connected at 47 percent in the first half and 41 percent on 29-for-70 accuracy for the game.
The setback, Bismarck's second in three games, dropped the Demons to 9-3 on the season.
Both teams return to the floor on Friday. Minot plays host to St. Mary's and Bismarck takes on Williston at the Karlgaard gym.