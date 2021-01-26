Magicians prevail down the stretch

Martinez said he's right at home when the ball game is tight in the closing minutes.

"I love having the ball in my hands in those situations," he said. "When the time comes you've just got to step up and make them."

Martinez enjoys the battles of the maroons for a couple of reasons.

"It's a big game. The Bismarck High games the last three years have always been close ... and a couple of buddies of mine play for Bismarck High, too. (Logan) Schaubert and (Gunner) Swanson were my teammates in summer ball."

Minot took a 43-38 halftime lead by making a dent in Bismarck's aggressive full-court press, 10 turnovers notwithstanding. Along with those turnovers came several bunnies resulting from swift ball movement.

"Honestly, as a team we could have done better on turnovers. ... Our goal was to keep (turnovers) to a minimum and not let things get chaotic," he observed.

Minot led the final 10 minutes of the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half. Bismarck finally regained the lead on a 15-footer by Swanson with nine minutes to play.