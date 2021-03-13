Magicians make the plays, advance to state Class A final

Martinez topped all scorers with 28 points, 18 in the second half. Eric Wentz, a 6-2 junior, added 20. Michael Ross with 13 points and Wilcox with 10 were Minot's only other scorers.

"Deonte' was unbelievable the last three minutes," Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. "Every time we needed a play this year he did it for us, and he did it again tonight."

Winczewski said whatever the Magicians lack in talent, they fill in with grit.

"Grit. That's been our word the entire year. It's what we have to be like. ... We've got to find a way to get it done," he noted. "... There was no quit. The kids believed and got it done."

Minot improved to 24-1 with the win. The Magicians have won 17 straight games. Davies dropped to 21-6. The Eagles had won 10 of 11 going into the semifinal round.

Brady Sauvageau, a 6-1 senior, paced Davies with 20 points and Hektner added 18. Prudhomme also reached double figures with 10.

The only clear statistical advantages were in rebounds where Davies owned a 34-23 edge and turnovers where the Eagles had 17 to Minot's 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.