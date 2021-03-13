Magicians make the plays, advance to state Class A final

Down 10 points with five minutes remaining, Minot had run out of chances. It was time to produce or go home.
Produce they did, outscoring Fargo Davies 18-5 down the stretch for a 71-68 victory in the semifinals of the state Class A boys basketball tournament.
The Magicians take on West Fargo at 3:30 p.m. today at the Bismarck Event Center with a state title on the line. West Fargo downed top-ranked West Fargo Sheyenne 78-73 in Saturday's first semifinal.
Deonte' Martinez, Minot's 5-foot-8 senior point guard, was the primary architect of Minot's game-winning comeback. He scored 11 of the final 18 Magician points, including a three-point play that put Minot ahead to stay at 67-65 with 1:20 to play.
RaShawn Wilcox, a 5-8 senior, had given the Magicians a momentary 64-63 lead with back-to-back two-point and three-point field goals.
Two free throws by 6-7 senior Owen Hektner put the Eagles back in the lead, 65-64 before Martinez's clutch three-point play.
Davies opened the largest lead of the game at 56-44 on a chip shot by 6-3 senior Jacob Prudhomme with 9:33 remaining.
While Martinez and Wilcox were wreaking havoc, Davies was struggling on offense, scoring on just two of its final 11 possessions.
Martinez topped all scorers with 28 points, 18 in the second half. Eric Wentz, a 6-2 junior, added 20. Michael Ross with 13 points and Wilcox with 10 were Minot's only other scorers.
"Deonte' was unbelievable the last three minutes," Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. "Every time we needed a play this year he did it for us, and he did it again tonight."
Winczewski said whatever the Magicians lack in talent, they fill in with grit.
"Grit. That's been our word the entire year. It's what we have to be like. ... We've got to find a way to get it done," he noted. "... There was no quit. The kids believed and got it done."
Minot improved to 24-1 with the win. The Magicians have won 17 straight games. Davies dropped to 21-6. The Eagles had won 10 of 11 going into the semifinal round.
Brady Sauvageau, a 6-1 senior, paced Davies with 20 points and Hektner added 18. Prudhomme also reached double figures with 10.
The only clear statistical advantages were in rebounds where Davies owned a 34-23 edge and turnovers where the Eagles had 17 to Minot's 10.