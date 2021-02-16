Lowman pours in 38 points to lead Mandan over Bismarck High

“We told the guys the last two days that Eaglestaff is one of the best players in the state. He can score, he’s smooth, he’s going to make some difficult shots,” Schafer said.

“One thing we can’t do is wait for Treysen to bail us out,” Wilhelm said. “We need to continue to trust our teammates and play team basketball because when shots aren’t falling for Treysen like tonight it might be a tough go for us. We need to find ways to get buckets when maybe Treysen isn’t doing those things.”

Gunner Swanson added 10 points and shared team-high honors with Max Tschosik with five rebounds. Logan Schaubert added eight points. Nine different players scored for the Demons.

“We’re going to have to figure some things out. It wasn’t our best effort tonight but Mandan played fantastic,” Wilhelm said.

The win was a big one for the Braves as West Region teams battle for postseason seeding.

“We’re right in the middle now,” Schafer said. “We can’t worry about what happens around the league. We’ve just got to take care of our business, where we fall is where we end up. We’ve got to keep getting better.