Linton-HMB targets basketball title, too

Why stop with one state title?

The Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock Lions have just pocketed their second straight state Class B volleyball championship, and many of the players on that team are already on the hardwood in search of a basketball crown.

“Our strength will be having four seniors returning who will be great leaders on and off the court,” coach Beau Diegel said. “(We) will have our ball-handlers returning, which will be a positive impact for us moving the ball up the court.”

Two of the players that were integral in the fall championship run will lead the basketball team. That could be big for the Lions.

“I truly believe it is,” Diegel said. “I know our girls put a lot of work in. If you work hard at one thing and figure out how to win, it carries over. You’ve seen it in volleyball and basketball here.”

JayCee Richter is the senior volleyball athlete of the year and one of two returning all-district basketball players. The other is 5-5 senior guard Teegan Scherr.

Richter, a 5-7 forward, did just about everything last season while helping the Lions to a District 6 title and runner-up finish in Region 3. She averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds and added 55 steals and 76 assists. She also drained 39 3-point shots.

Richter had a team-high 19 points in last year’s 62-51 loss to Carrington in the region championship game. That loss prevented the Lions from making an 11th appearance in the state Class B tournament. Their last trip was in 2012.

Scherr dished out 54 assists and made 50 steals. She is the team’s top returning 3-point shooter with 41 made last season while averaging 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Richter and Scherr will both surpass 1,000 points this season, Diegel said.

Diegel is counting on two other seniors – 5-7 Erin Kelsch and 5-5 Callie Hase – to contribute quality minutes.

Kelsch averaged 6 points and drained 24 3-pointers. She had 34 steals and 19 assists. Hase contributed quality minutes off the bench but will see more playing time this season.

Other players expected to contribute valuable minutes this season include 5-7 junior Gracie Schumacher, 5-7 junior Kaylee Weninger, 5-6 junior Emma Schick and 5-7 sophomore Emma Weiser.

The Lions will lack only one thing – height.

“We do not have the height of some teams so we will have to learn to have good shot selection and to execute when we get open looks,” Diegel said.

The Lions’ overcame the same lack of height in volleyball thanks in part to their athleticism and determination. Look for more in basketball.

“Our team should return enough to be a top contender in the region and state,” Diegel said. “Our seniors will be an extremely good leadership group that I can count on throughout the year to keep improving.”

The Lions reached the region tournament in Diegel’s first year and nearly got to state in his second.

“Our girls competed hard and are looking to use that (Carrington loss) as motivation,” Diegel said.

