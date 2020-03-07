Legacy tops Century to win first West Region tournament title

Alexis Dressler remembers being on the losing end against Century several times during her stellar career.
There's no shame in that, the Patriots have done it to everybody.
However, 2020 just might be the season of the Sabers.
Legacy defeated Century for the third time of the season Saturday night, 69-63 at the Bismarck Event Center, and this one was the most meaningful, so far. The win gave Legacy its first West Region tournament title in school history.
"I think we beat Century once when I was a freshman. Boy, they don't lose very often," said Dressler, named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year. "They have such a great program with coach Metz and all their great players. To knock them off three times in a season is pretty special. It's a great achievement for our team."
The win was made all the more impressive considering the Sabers played the final 6:50 without talented junior Jaiden Baker, who suffered a right-ankle injury. Baker left the game with 22 points.
"When Jaiden went down, I was a little nervous," West Region coach of the year, Jim Petrik, said. "I'm so proud of our bench. They came in and gave us great minutes. Hannah Stymeist probably doesn't get enough credit for how good of a player she is. Ashley Guthmiller probably played more minutes tonight then she had in any game this season. To accomplish special things, you need everybody, and that's what we got tonight."
The game featured 21 lead changes, 19 coming in the second half.
Century, of course, did not go down without a fight. When Ella Fridley knocked down a 3-pointer with 11:20 remaining the Patriots surged in front 45-43. But from there, the Patriots struggled to score.
"Yeah, that happens sometimes, where the shots don't fall," Century coach Ron Metz said. "Our kids played their hearts out. I feel bad for them. It's too bad someone had to lose. Give credit to Legacy. They're a terrific team. They deserved to win tonight."
Ashton Kinnebrew's 13 points led the Patriots, who were limited to 31 percent shooting (17-for-55). Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley added 12 points each. Jocelyn Julson also was in double figures with 10 points.
Century's only three losses this season are to Legacy. Another deep run at the state tournament in Fargo next weekend would surprise no one.
"Our focus for this week was to win two games. We accomplished that goal," Metz said. "It's always an honor and a privilege to play in this game. It's a great experience for our kids. It was a terrific game, we just came up a little short tonight."
Despite missing nearly the last seven minutes, Baker's 22 points were a game-high.
"Jaiden was tremendous. She was keeping us in the game," Dressler said. "We were scared for her when she got hurt. We're hoping and praying she's going to be OK. When she went off, we said to each other, 'we're playing for her.'"
Even without Baker, the Sabers were able to handle Century's pressure down the stretch. Arianna Berryhill scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half, including a pair of key 3-pointers.
"I thought our kids played a very mature game of basketball," Petrik said. "We got into foul trouble in the first half, we were fouling too much. But I thought we settled down in the second half and defended much better.
"Give Century credit. They're extremely well-coached and they play really hard. Especially in the second half I thought we played really level-headed and sustained their runs."
Both teams draw interesting, and challenging first-round games in the state quarterfinals on Thursday in Fargo. The Sabers (22-2) start with East Region regular season No. 2 seed Fargo Shanley (19-6). Century, meanwhile, faces Devils Lake in a rematch of last season's state championship game. Devils Lake (23-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Friday and had to win a qualifier on Saturday.
Those stiff tests will come soon enough. The Sabers want to let Saturday's win sink in a little first.
"We made history tonight. I'm just so happy for my teammates and coaches," said Dressler, who had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. "We're going to enjoy this one for a little bit, but on Monday we'll go back to work."
St. Mary’s 75, Bismarck 66
The Saints picked the perfect time to beat a team with a winning record for just the second time this season.
Abbi Kopp had 21 points and nine rebounds and hit 12 of 19 free throws as the Saints built a big lead and made it stand up.
Lydia Spies had 11 points. Elizabeth Peyerl and Maria Mann added 10 each.
The game slowed to a crawl as the teams combined for 58 fouls, 29 by each team. St. Mary’s was 28-for-44 from the line. The Saints attempted 43 shots from the field.
St. Mary's led by as many as 20 points in the second half.
The Demons made 22 of 33 free throws and just two of 22 3-point attempts.
Jilee Golus led Bismarck with 19 points. Cadee Ryckman had 14 points.
St. Mary’s will be the No. 4 seed out of the west in the state tournament.
Mandan 58, Minot 43
Lakyn Darras’ double double and a defense that held Minot to just 27 percent shooting earned the Mandan Braves a trip to the state A tournament.
Darras scored 16 points and hauled down 11 rebounds to lead the Braves.
Sydney Gustavsson had three 3-pointers on her way to 15 points.
Mandan led 29-25 at half but extended that lead to as many as 24 points in the second half.
Allie Nelson was the only Minot player in double figures with 21 points. She also had eight rebounds. Nelson made seven of her 10 shots from the floor.
Mandan will be the west’s No. 3 seed at the state tourney.
