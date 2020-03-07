Legacy tops Century to win first West Region tournament title

The game featured 21 lead changes, 19 coming in the second half.

Century, of course, did not go down without a fight. When Ella Fridley knocked down a 3-pointer with 11:20 remaining the Patriots surged in front 45-43. But from there, the Patriots struggled to score.

"Yeah, that happens sometimes, where the shots don't fall," Century coach Ron Metz said. "Our kids played their hearts out. I feel bad for them. It's too bad someone had to lose. Give credit to Legacy. They're a terrific team. They deserved to win tonight."

Ashton Kinnebrew's 13 points led the Patriots, who were limited to 31 percent shooting (17-for-55). Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley added 12 points each. Jocelyn Julson also was in double figures with 10 points.

Century's only three losses this season are to Legacy. Another deep run at the state tournament in Fargo next weekend would surprise no one.

"Our focus for this week was to win two games. We accomplished that goal," Metz said. "It's always an honor and a privilege to play in this game. It's a great experience for our kids. It was a terrific game, we just came up a little short tonight."

Despite missing nearly the last seven minutes, Baker's 22 points were a game-high.