Drenched in sweat, Jaxon Kellogg was finally able to take a deep breath.

The third meeting between Legacy and Bismarck did not go into overtime as the previous two did, but it was close. Preston Lemar's desperation three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark as the Sabers survived 78-75, securing a spot in the West Region tournament semifinals Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

"Man, playing them is hard," said Kellogg, the Sabers' senior and a Bemidji State football recruit. "It's always a battle. I'm tired."

Down 49-39 early in the second half, a 16-2 Legacy run put the Sabers back in front and the final 10 minutes went back and forth to the final horn.

"We didn't expect anything different. When you look at our two teams, it's just really even," Legacy head coach Jason Horner said. "I'm proud of our kids. They played so hard. Turnovers, yeah, even on the last play there, it was a problem, but it was a determined effort and I'm really happy for our kids."

Kellogg, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists, expected nothing less than a 36-minute fight.

"I mean, the other two games went into OT and this one almost did. They're good, we're good, just two good teams going at it," Kellogg said. "We want to go to state really bad, so getting this win is big. Still work to be done, but yeah, this is pretty huge."

Lucas Kupfer scored a game-high 18 points for the Sabers, 16 coming in the second half after the 6-5 junior played just six minutes with foul trouble in the first half.

"I wasn't overly worried even though we were down four at half (41-37) because Lucas barely played and I thought we had some uncharacteristic mistakes," Horner said. "Of course, you're never comfortable playing Bismarck High. They can get you sped up. That happened at times, but when we slowed down, made a couple a ball reversals, we were able to get some better shots.

"We went to a zone. We haven't done that much this season. We didn't rebound really well out of it, but I thought it was effective."

Legacy scored the first eight points of the game, but the Demons surged back and took their first lead on a three-pointer by Grady Swanson at 16-15. The Demons made nine three-pointers on 34 attempts.

Back-to-back threes by Teysean Eaglestaff and Carter Henke made it 49-39 Demons on a 8-2 run right out of halftime.

"They can definitely go on runs, you just have to be able to come back," Kellogg said. "I thought we just battled as hard as we could. When you get to this time of year, you just have to keep fighting ... whatever it takes."

Legacy had a chance to ice the game late at the line, but could not. The Sabers missed seven free throws total (14-21).

"We could've made it a little easier, but when Legacy and Bismarck play, nothing is easy," Horner said. "Our kids play really hard. Sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be, but the effort is always there."

The Sabers had five players in double figures. Kufper (18) and Kellogg (16) were joined by Chase Knoll (14), Brayden Weidner (12) and Parker Falcon (10), who also pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds and also blocked two shots.

Up next for Legacy is a semifinal matchup against Century.

"They're number one for a reason," Kellogg said. "We definitely have to enjoy this one for a little bit, but yeah, right back at it tomorrow."

For the Demons, 11 players scored. Andre Austin led the way with 15 points. Eaglestaff had 11, while Henke and Jenner Smude added 10. Bismarck has a quick turnaround to keep its season alive, facing Turtle Mountain Friday at 1 p.m.