Legacy was locked in from three-point range on Saturday, making 10 of 15 from distance.

According go Chase Knoll, one of seven seniors on the Sabers’ squad, that is not the primary reason Legacy is headed to Fargo for the state tournament next weekend.

“We just shut up and played. Our entire focus was on winning this game,” said Knoll, who had 14 points. “We did not want our season to end today.”

Same was true for Jamestown, coached by Bismarck High and University of Mary alum Jacoby Lloyd. The Blue Jays used a 22-0 second-half run to roll past the Demons 81-57 in the second state-qualifier on Saturday.

All seven seniors were regular contributors for the Sabers, most of whom have been playing together since they were runts.

“Going back to sixth- and seventh-grade at Simle Middle School,” Knoll said. “Going to state in our senior year, it doesn’t get any better. Fargo, here we come.”

Back and forth early, the Sabers outscored the Braves 25-12 in the last seven minutes of the first half to build a 45-32 halftime lead.

Legacy got a big boost from senior bench man Jedidiah Derrick, who scored nine of his 14 points in the first half.

Mandan got the lead down to 55-49 with eight minutes left in the second half on a three-pointer by TJ Brownotter, but the Braves got no closer. They struggled from distance, making just three of 18 triples.

Mat Mudingay led the Braves with 17 points and eight boards. Rustin Medenwald (14), Tahrye Frank (13), Karsyn Jablonski (11) and TJ Brownotter (10) also were in double figures.

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Braves. Mandan was 12-1 in late January, but went 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Sabers had a similar ending last season, but bounced back this time around.

“Last year was frustrating for us. It’s not easy getting to state in the West,” Knoll said. “Mandan’s a good team. We had to earn this. It feels pretty good.”

Sophomore Parker Falcon led the Sabers with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Jaxon Kellogg filled up his stat line with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Lucas Kupfer also was in double figures with 12 points.

Jamestown 81, Bismarck 57

Preseason prognostications did not go unnoticed by the Blue Jays.

Picked near the bottom of the West in the polls, the Blue Jays are one of four teams left in the West.

“I know we were picked to be ninth in the region in the Hoopster and I think our kids wore that as kind of a chip on their shoulder,” Lloyd said. “Not that we talk about those kinds of things, I don’t mention it, but our kids see it, our kids talk about it.

“I think they thought they were better that that. To their credit, they came out and proved it.”

Down 15 in the first half and double digits for most of the game, the Demons closed within 53-52 in the second half on a bucket by Ty Luetzen, but from there it was all Jamestown.

The Blue Jays scored the next 22 points to put the game away.

“I didn’t even realize what was going on. I was locked into every possession, like I want our players to be,” Lloyd said. “At some point I looked up and saw we had a lead. You never feel comfortable against them. We showed the necessary composure to maintain and extend the lead.”

Senior Payton Hochhalter led the Blue Jays in points (18), rebounds (12) and blocked shots (2).

Jamestown shot 55 percent to Bismarck’s 26.9. Jenner Smude came off the bench to lead the Demons with 12 points. Teysean Eaglestaff added 11.

Jamestown snapped Bismarck’s streak of three straight years going to state, while returning for the first time since 2000.

Lloyd tried to put any such considerations aside despite his allegiances to his alma mater and their coach, Jordan Wilhelm.

“I don’t think about it honestly. We’re still good friends. Other people might, but I honestly don’t,” Lloyd said. “I feel bad for Jordan and their kids, but it’s a competitive sport and we both have the same objective. I’m happy for our kids and we’re excited to be moving on.”

Legacy 84, Mandan 73

Legacy 45 39 — 84

Mandan 32 41 — 73

Legacy — Brayden Weidner 10, Chase Knoll 14, Braxton Wurgler 3, Jedidiah Derrick 14, Lucas Kupfer 12, Jaxon Kellogg 13, Parker Falcon 18. Totals: 30-45 FG, Three-pointers: 10-15 Weidner 2, Knoll 2, Derrick 2, Falcon 2, Kellogg, Wurgler, 14-23 FT, 29 Rebounds Falcon 7, 16 Fouls, 17 Assists Kellogg 6, 26 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots Kellogg 2, Kupfer 2, 5 Steals 5 with 1.

Mandan — Karsyn Jablonski 11, Hudsen Sheldon 10, Rustin Medenwald 14, Tahrye Frank 13, Mat Mudingay 17. Totals: 30-65 FG, Three-pointers: 3-18 Brownotter 2, Frank, 10-14 FT, 30 Rebounds Mudingay 8, 21 Fouls Sheldon 5, 22 Turnovers, 0 Blocked shots, 9 Steals Frank 4.

Records: Legacy 14-9; Mandan 15-8.

Jamestown 81, Bismarck 57

Bismarck 33 24 — 57

Jamestown 41 40 — 81

Bismarck – Ty Luetzen 5, Preston Lemar 7, Carter Henke 8, Teysean Eaglestaff 11, Jenner Smude 12, Andre Austin 8, Drew Henriksen 1 Ross Fischer 3, Jack Shaffer 2. Totals: 18-67 FG, Three-pointers: 6-33 Eaglestaff 2, Smude 2, Henke, Fischer, 15-23 FT, 36 Rebounds Henke 6, Shaffer 6, 24 Fouls, 6 Assists Austin 2, 10 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot Austin, 8 Steals 8 with 1.

Jamestown – Noah Meissner 12, Payton Hochhalter 18, Mason Lunzman 7, Dalton Lamp 17, Thomas Newman 3, Caydann Cox 12, Ryan Larson 12. Totals: 26-47 FG, Three-pointers: 8-13 Lamp 3, Larson 2, Lunzman, Meissner, Cox, 44 Rebounds Hochhalter 12, 18 Fouls, 8 Assists Lamp 3, 14 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots Hochhalter 2, Newman 2, 7 Steals Lunzman 2, Newman 2.

Records: Jamestown 13-10; Jamestown 13-12.