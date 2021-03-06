 Skip to main content
Legacy beats Century for trip to state

Nick Kupfer and the Legacy Sabers are headed back to state.

The Sabers' senior star poured in 22 points as Legacy pulled away from Century for a 70-61 state-tournament qualifying win Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.

"It's good to be back especially last year after we had a struggle in state-tournament qualifier," Kupfer said. "We knew it'd be tough today. Century is a great team, but this feels really good."

The Sabers improved to 17-6 with the win and will play the East Region champion on Friday at the Event Center in the quarterfinals.

Kupfer made 8 of his 11 shots and also grabbed seven rebounds. Zander Albers added 18 points and eight rebounds.

"Everybody did a great job today. That always makes it fun when so many guys contribute," Kupfer said. "We have a lot of guys that definitely can get the job done."

The Sabers outscored the Patriots 40-28 in the second half. Senior Sam Link played a big part in that. Link, who did not see the floor in the opening half, scored nine points in the second half on two 3-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play.

Legacy missed out on state last season after qualifying in 2019.

"This was our goal," Kupfer said. "We have to lock in defensively because we'll be playing a really good team from the East."

Sophomore Anthony Doppler led four Century players in double figures with 16 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

Century had leads of 9-2 early and 33-30 at halftime, but Legacy scored seven of the first nine points of the second half and did not give the lead back.

Ryan Erikson, a sophomore, added 11 for Century. So did freshman Isaiah Schafer. Senior Ian Ely had 10 as the Patriots ended with a record of 13-11.

Legacy 70, Century 61

Century;33;28;--;61

Legacy;30;40;--;80

Century: Ian Ely 10, Connor Trahan 3, Noah Fosland 8, Isaiah Schafer 11, Anthony Doppler 16, William Ware 2, Ryan Erikson 11. Totals: 26-62 FG, Three-pointers: 7-20 (Ely 3, Fosland 2, Trahan, Schafer, Erikson), 2-2 FT, 17 Fouls, 13 Turnovers.

Legacy: Keagen Woodbury 5, Zander Albers 18, Ben Patton 6, Joey Buzalsky 2, Kick Kupfer 22, Brady Burman 5, Logan Wetzel 3, Sam Link 9. Totals: 26-55 FG, Three-pointers: 6-19 (Link 2, Kupfer 2, Wetzel, Albers), 12-18 FT, 9 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.

Records: Legacy 17-6; Century 13-11.

