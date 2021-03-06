Legacy beats Century for trip to state

Nick Kupfer and the Legacy Sabers are headed back to state.

The Sabers' senior star poured in 22 points as Legacy pulled away from Century for a 70-61 state-tournament qualifying win Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.

"It's good to be back especially last year after we had a struggle in state-tournament qualifier," Kupfer said. "We knew it'd be tough today. Century is a great team, but this feels really good."

The Sabers improved to 17-6 with the win and will play the East Region champion on Friday at the Event Center in the quarterfinals.

Kupfer made 8 of his 11 shots and also grabbed seven rebounds. Zander Albers added 18 points and eight rebounds.

"Everybody did a great job today. That always makes it fun when so many guys contribute," Kupfer said. "We have a lot of guys that definitely can get the job done."

The Sabers outscored the Patriots 40-28 in the second half. Senior Sam Link played a big part in that. Link, who did not see the floor in the opening half, scored nine points in the second half on two 3-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play.

Legacy missed out on state last season after qualifying in 2019.