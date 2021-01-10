Late surge lifts Century over Saints

High school boys basketball games run 36 minutes. For St. Mary's that was just a little too long.
The Saints led most of the way -- 17 straight minutes at one stretch -- but faltered late in a 63-60 West Region game at Century's Olson gym. St. Mary's, now 0-6, thus added a third narrow loss to its ledger.
Century, down 51-41, with 12:12 to play, got a huge second-half effort from 6-foot-9 sophomore Ryan Erikson. Erikson yanked down 10 rebounds after the intermission and scored seven points.
"I thought our team needed a spark ... and needed some energy, and that's what I tried to give the team," Erikson said. "I'm a good rebounder when I apply myself and remember to block out."
At that point, the Patriots launched a 13-5 run that enabled them to trim the deficit to 56-54 on a 3-pointer by Ian Ely with 6:20 on the game clock. Century's defense clamped down during that spurt, forcing four turnovers and limiting the Saints to 2-for-6 shooting.
Then the two teams went into a four-minute lull that produced just three points.
William Ware, a 6-7 sophomore, pulled Century out of the doldrums with a basket that pulled the Patriots to within a point at 58-57.
A half minute later, freshman guard Isaiah Schafer drove for a basket to give Century a 59-58 lead with 1:44 remaining. Ware followed with a fast-break dunk and CHS had a 61-58 lead with 1:06 to go.
A free throw by Erikson put the Patriots up by four with 57 seconds to play. A layup by St. Mary's Garrett Bader and a free throw by Century's Ely were the only points scored the rest of the way.
St. Mary's had the final possession of the game, but Nick Schumacher was unable to connect on a potential game-tying shot from a couple of steps beyond the 3-point circle at the buzzer.
Saints coach Brent DeKok said his team's run of close losses tells something about West Region basketball.
"It's hard to find wins in this league, for sure," he noted. "We lose one where we have a chance to Minot. We lose one where we have a chance to Legacy. Now we lose one where we have a chance to Century.
"The kids are maturing and we've got to find a way to win," he observed.
DeKok said the Saints were in their element in a free-wheeling first half. The second half Century was able to tame the tempo.
"Any time you play a (Darin) Mattern-coached team you know they'll do a good job of playing defense," he noted. "They changed the pace of the game (in the second half)."
The Patriots, who started 3-0, narrowly averted a third straight setback.
"We needed this win to get back up on our feet after the two losses," Erikson said. "This was a big one for us."
Zach Haas, St. Mary's 6-4 senior post, scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Nick Schumacher added 15, and Bader and Nathan Fedorchak tallied 10 apiece. Ely, a 6-2 senior guard, was the game's leading scorer with 21 points, 13 in the first half. Ware finished with 16.
Neither team shot particularly well. St. Mary's 24 of 65 shots for 37 percent and Century went 24-for-57 for 42 percent.
St. Mary's returns to action Tuesday, playing host to Dickinson. Century plays at Legacy next Thursday.