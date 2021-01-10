Late surge lifts Century over Saints

A free throw by Erikson put the Patriots up by four with 57 seconds to play. A layup by St. Mary's Garrett Bader and a free throw by Century's Ely were the only points scored the rest of the way.

St. Mary's had the final possession of the game, but Nick Schumacher was unable to connect on a potential game-tying shot from a couple of steps beyond the 3-point circle at the buzzer.

Saints coach Brent DeKok said his team's run of close losses tells something about West Region basketball.

"It's hard to find wins in this league, for sure," he noted. "We lose one where we have a chance to Minot. We lose one where we have a chance to Legacy. Now we lose one where we have a chance to Century.

"The kids are maturing and we've got to find a way to win," he observed.

DeKok said the Saints were in their element in a free-wheeling first half. The second half Century was able to tame the tempo.

"Any time you play a (Darin) Mattern-coached team you know they'll do a good job of playing defense," he noted. "They changed the pace of the game (in the second half)."

The Patriots, who started 3-0, narrowly averted a third straight setback.