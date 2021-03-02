Kupfer pours in 35 points to lead Legacy over Mandan

Woodbury added four assists and three steals.

Kupfer wasn’t a one-man show in the first half but he wasn’t far from it. His 26 points were only four fewer of Mandan's output at the break. Kupfer's supporting cast contributed 14 points to send the Sabers into the break ahead 40-30. That despite being down 9-1 in offensive rebounds at half.

The Braves’ Jayce Lowman had scored the last of his 13 first-half points with 3:30 left to tie the game at 30. But Kupfer hit a pair of 3-pointers and a driving jumper and Woodbury added a pair of free throws in a 10-0 run. Kupfer, Lyric Hoffman and Woodbury then tallied the first six points of the second half.

Rather than fade away, Mandan kept the pressure on and Legacy found itself in foul trouble. The Braves were in the bonus with 11:62 left and went 13 for their next 16 from the line.

“We fouled way too much in the second half. The way we let them go to the line was ridiculous,” Horner said. “We have to clean that up. They were too busy shooting free throws to worry about offensive rebounds.”