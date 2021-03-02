Kupfer pours in 35 points to lead Legacy over Mandan

When Nick Kupfer limped to the locker room after scoring 28 points in the first 18 minutes of Tuesday’s West Region boys’ quarterfinal basketball game against Mandan, Sabers coach Jason Horner had one thing to say to his team.
“When he went down, I told our kids we are not a one-man team,” Horner said. “I thought our guys did a great job of responding. You win games like that with senior leadership.”
That they did.
Kupfer returned to add seven more points to finish the night with 35 and Keagen Woodbury scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as Legacy beat the Braves 79-72 to advance to Thursday’s semifinals. Legacy plays at top-seed Minot next.
The Sabers scored 16 straight points late in the first and early in the second half to go up 46-30. That cushion helped them withstand a Braves’ rally sparked by a steady parade to the free throw line in the second half.
Jacob Pierce, who scored 20 of his team-high 22 points after the break, closed the gap to 75-72 with a 3-pointer and jumper with 53 seconds left as part of an 11-0 run.
Woodbury came to the rescue by scoring the last four points of the game.
“Keagen was fantastic,” Horner said. “He understands the effort and execution it takes and he played an excellent floor game.”
Woodbury added four assists and three steals.
Kupfer wasn’t a one-man show in the first half but he wasn’t far from it. His 26 points were only four fewer of Mandan's output at the break. Kupfer's supporting cast contributed 14 points to send the Sabers into the break ahead 40-30. That despite being down 9-1 in offensive rebounds at half.
The Braves’ Jayce Lowman had scored the last of his 13 first-half points with 3:30 left to tie the game at 30. But Kupfer hit a pair of 3-pointers and a driving jumper and Woodbury added a pair of free throws in a 10-0 run. Kupfer, Lyric Hoffman and Woodbury then tallied the first six points of the second half.
Rather than fade away, Mandan kept the pressure on and Legacy found itself in foul trouble. The Braves were in the bonus with 11:62 left and went 13 for their next 16 from the line.
“We fouled way too much in the second half. The way we let them go to the line was ridiculous,” Horner said. “We have to clean that up. They were too busy shooting free throws to worry about offensive rebounds.”
With 12:32 to play, Kupfer rolled his right ankle going for a layup. He was attended to and limped away. When he returned the Braves had cut the deficit to 56-44 by going 6-for-6 from the line and getting a basket from Pierce.
Thirteen seconds after returning, Kupfer hit a 3-pointer. He wasn’t noticeably limping the rest of the night.
“He has a high pain tolerance,” Horner said. “When he was a junior he broke his wrist and didn’t say a word about it. He played a whole season of football then said it kinda hurts.”
Pierce scored 11 of Mandan’s 17 points in the last five minutes. He finished with three of the Braves’ nine 3-pointers.
Lowman had three 3-pointers and 18 points. Aaron Grubb had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Mandan will try to keep its season alive Thursday when it hosts Turtle Mountain in a loser-out game.