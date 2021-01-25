Kramer, Nelson pour in 28 points each in BSC's home-opening win

"Jamison's got a lot of ability," Jeske said. "He can do a lot of things."

Nelson also was stellar. The 6-5 freshman made 8 of 12 shots and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Cobe Begger, a 6-5 sophomore from Wibaux, Mont., also had a double-double as the Mystics held a commanding 45-29 edge on the glass. Begger totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lightning-quick point guard Garrick Baines had 9 points, 7 rebounds and four assists.

"I like this team," Jeske said. "It's a work in progress. We're still getting familiar with each other, but there's definitely talent here."

Up 11 at halftime (57-46), the Mystics pushed the lead to 18 on four straight possessions with made threes. Kramer made three of them and Jerrick Baines the other. Garrick Baines assisted on two of them.

BSC had 22 assists on 30 made baskets.

"We have unselfish players. They move the ball to the open guy," Jeske said. "When you play like that, you keep everybody involved and they know even if they give the ball up, they're probably going to get it back."

The Mystics (2-1) are back on the road on Thursday, traveling to Bottineau to face the Lumberjacks.