Kramer, Nelson pour in 28 points each in BSC's home-opening win

Jamison Kramer and Seth Nelson used to have some heated head-to-head high school basketball battles in Region 3.
Monday night, the two teamed to torch Miles Community College.
Kramer, a sophomore from Marion, N.D., and Nelson, a freshman from Carrington, each poured in 28 points as Bismarck State College won its home opener at the Armory over Miles Community College, 99-85.
Kramer canned eight 3-pointers and Nelson came off the bench to sink six from down town.
"I think one of the good things about this team is nobody would care if Seth lead us in scoring, or anybody else," BSC coach Jim Jeske said. "We got a bunch of good kids and they enjoy playing together and they get along."
Kramer made four triples in each half as the Mystics came out firing with 57 first-half points to help wash out a sour taste from Saturday's 102-82 loss at Dawson Community College.
"We didn't play very well Saturday, especially defensively," Jeske said. "Tonight was a little better defensively. We can still be better and we have to be. Rebounding's another area we need to keep improving."
Ten Mystics scored in Monday night's win, which included making 16 of 27 from long range. Kramer led the way, connecting on 8 of 12.
"Jamison's got a lot of ability," Jeske said. "He can do a lot of things."
Nelson also was stellar. The 6-5 freshman made 8 of 12 shots and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Cobe Begger, a 6-5 sophomore from Wibaux, Mont., also had a double-double as the Mystics held a commanding 45-29 edge on the glass. Begger totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lightning-quick point guard Garrick Baines had 9 points, 7 rebounds and four assists.
"I like this team," Jeske said. "It's a work in progress. We're still getting familiar with each other, but there's definitely talent here."
Up 11 at halftime (57-46), the Mystics pushed the lead to 18 on four straight possessions with made threes. Kramer made three of them and Jerrick Baines the other. Garrick Baines assisted on two of them.
BSC had 22 assists on 30 made baskets.
"We have unselfish players. They move the ball to the open guy," Jeske said. "When you play like that, you keep everybody involved and they know even if they give the ball up, they're probably going to get it back."
The Mystics (2-1) are back on the road on Thursday, traveling to Bottineau to face the Lumberjacks.
"We've seen some good things and things we have to do better," Jeske said. "We need to play better on the road, so that's our next challenge."
Miles, which fell to 1-2, was led by Dylan Hushaw and Jakim Ricketts with 19 points each. Hushaw made five 3-pointers and Rickets four.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com