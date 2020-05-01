Kopp doesn't plan on getting used to the slower life

Kopp, and fellow seniors Maria Mann, Elizabeth Peyerl and Hallie Schweitzer have been the backbone of St. Mary’s volleyball, basketball and soccer teams the last few years. Now, their contact has been reduced to messaging each other.

“I’m used to seeing them every day at school, at practice and we’d hang out on the weekends,” Kopp said. “We’re used to knowing what each other is doing every minute of the day. I’m texting them all the time now, but it’s not the same.”

Like all seniors, Kopp and her friends have had to come to grips with missing out on more than just sports.

“This part of the year you really look forward to. When the weather warms up you have prom, grad parties and graduation,” she said. “Those are pretty big things in your senior year to look forward to. I’m trying to keep my hopes up.”

While the spring season was wiped out, Kopp has plenty to look forward to. She’s on the roster for the Lions’ All-Star basketball team, and so is Mann.

“I’ve been practicing shooting in my driveway,” said Kopp, who was known for her ability to slither around defenders and get to the basket despite her 5-foot-4 frame. “I can’t forget since we hope to be playing in July.”