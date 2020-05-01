Kopp doesn't plan on getting used to the slower life

For busy bodies like Abbi Kopp, quarantine has been a real bummer.
This time last year, Kopp was competing in soccer and track and field for the St. Mary Saints. Occasionally, on the same day.
“I remember one time last year we had a soccer game against BHS but I missed the first half because I was trying to qualify for state in the 100 and 200 (meters) at WDA,” Kopp said. “I qualified in the 100 but not the 200. I was able to get back for the second half against BHS but we lost. It was a pretty busy day.”
That was Kopp’s kind of day.
These days, she’s spending much more time than she’d like with a leash in her hand.
“I’m taking my dog on a lot of walks. I look forward to getting out of the house and finding my own way to get exercise,” she said. “You do whatever you can to stay active, but it’s pretty hard not to get bored.”
Kopp has been a three-sport standout for the Saints. She’s earned all-West Region honors in basketball and soccer and all-state accolades in volleyball last season. However, she has no overarching allegiance to any of the three.
“Whichever one I’m in at the time is my favorite. I like them all so much,” she said. “The spring was a lot of fun because it was two sports. It’s been a big adjustment not having anything.”
Kopp, and fellow seniors Maria Mann, Elizabeth Peyerl and Hallie Schweitzer have been the backbone of St. Mary’s volleyball, basketball and soccer teams the last few years. Now, their contact has been reduced to messaging each other.
“I’m used to seeing them every day at school, at practice and we’d hang out on the weekends,” Kopp said. “We’re used to knowing what each other is doing every minute of the day. I’m texting them all the time now, but it’s not the same.”
Like all seniors, Kopp and her friends have had to come to grips with missing out on more than just sports.
“This part of the year you really look forward to. When the weather warms up you have prom, grad parties and graduation,” she said. “Those are pretty big things in your senior year to look forward to. I’m trying to keep my hopes up.”
While the spring season was wiped out, Kopp has plenty to look forward to. She’s on the roster for the Lions’ All-Star basketball team, and so is Mann.
“I’ve been practicing shooting in my driveway,” said Kopp, who was known for her ability to slither around defenders and get to the basket despite her 5-foot-4 frame. “I can’t forget since we hope to be playing in July.”
Next fall, if things return to normal, she’ll play volleyball at Bismarck State College where her high school coach at St. Mary’s (Kyle Kuether) is now in charge of the Mystics’ volleyball program.
“I definitely have to try to stay sharp for volleyball,” she said. “A lot of girls played JO (Junior Olympic) volleyball but I’ve never done that before. I’d never really thought about playing college volleyball. I thought if I played a sport in college it’d be basketball. When I toured BSC it just seemed like that was the best fit. Maybe if I’m able to keep playing after two years this will be a good starting point.”
Kopp plans to study elementary education and become a kindergarten teacher. The patience she’s had to practice this spring is sure to come in handy, although she’d much prefer a return to high-paced normalcy.
“It’s just so different. Everything has changed so much,” she said. “I don’t like it and I don’t ever want to get used to it.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
