Klein, Mitzel among Mr. Basketball finalists

Mandan's Elijah Klein and Jaden Mitzel from Shiloh Christian are among seven finalists for North Dakota's Mr. Basketball award.

Klein, a UND football recruit, averaged 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in helping Mandan to a 16-10 record and state tournament appearance. The 6-foot-7 Klein ranks third in rebounding in state history. He also surpassed 1,500 points.

Mitzel, a versatile 6-2 performer, averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game for the Skyhawks, who qualified for the state tournament. Mitzel will play at Bismarck State College next year.

The other five finalists are Jaxon Gunville (25.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg), of Minot, Carson Henningsgard (22.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg, 3 spg) from Hillsboro-Central Valley, Richland's Cole Myers (23 ppg, 8 rpg), Grant Nelson (24.6 ppg, 18.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 5.7 bpg, 1.1 spg) of Devils Lake and Jamestown's Boden Skunberg (28.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg).

The winner will be announced on March 27.

