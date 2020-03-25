Klein, Feeney earn Class A all-state honors

Four Mr. Basketball finalists lead the way for the North Dakota Class A all-state boys basketball team.

The 2019-20 all-state team, selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, boasts an explosive lineup. Three players on the first team averaged more than 20 points per game, four averaged at least 19, and three averaged a double double.

Boden Skunberg of Jamestown, Grant Nelson of Devils Lake, Elijah Klein of Mandan and Jaxon Gunville of Minot -- all first-team selections -- are among the seven finalists for the Mr. Basketball award, which is given each year to the top senior player in the state. That quartet, along with Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, Carson Henningsgard of Hillsboro-Central Valley and Cole Myers of Richland, are candidates for the Mr. Basketball award, which will be announced on Friday night.

Both Nelson and Skunberg will play basketball at North Dakota State while Klein is a North Dakota football recruit.

Nelson and Skunberg were unanimous first-team selections. Klein, Gunville and Cameron Van Dam of Fargo Davies make up the first team. All five first-team selections were seniors.