Kinnebrew powers No. 1 Century past fourth-ranked Minot

Maybe Century senior guard Bergan Kinnebrew didn’t understand the seriousness of the situation the Patriots found themselves in at halftime of their West Region girls’ basketball game against Minot on Tuesday.

Or maybe she just didn’t care.

Kinnebrew’s hot start to the second half pulled the top-ranked Patriots out of a 17-point hole, and she not only brought Century back from the brink, but helped them to a 72-64 win, their eighth straight.

Kinnebrew finished with five of Century’s 11 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points. She came out after halftime and scored 10 straight points, and 11 of the Patriots’ first 14 to key a 15-4 run against the fourth-ranked Majettes.

“That’s just Bergan being Bergan,” Century coach Nate Welstad said. “When she got going, she was able to hit a couple of threes and they had to come up and press on her and she was able to get downhill.”

Kinnebrew had 17 points in the second half, which started with Minot enjoying a 39-25 lead.

“We came out with the mentality that the game was not over,” Kinnebrew said. “We just needed to calm down and play our basketball. We kind of got sped up in the first half. We regrouped and did our thing.”

The Majettes totally controlled the last nine minutes of the first half. After Kinnebrew’s three-pointer gave Century a 20-16 lead with 9:05 to play in the half, Minot ran off 25 of the next 27 points. The only Patriot points in that 9:03 stretch was Kinnebrew’s two free throws.

With two seconds left, Logan Nissley made a three-pointer to end the drought and pull Century within 14 points. She finished the night with 20 points.

It wasn’t over at that point, but Welstad wondered how the Patriots would react after going more than nine minutes of the first half without a basket and with just two points. They had missed 14 straight shots, 10 of those threes.

“It’s a learning experience because our girls have never been in that situation. They’ve probably never been down double-digits at halftime and had to battle back,” Welstd said. “Our girls at the end of the first half were looking for somebody to make the plays. Our mentality switched in the second half and we were more comfortable taking shots rather than who am I going to pass to.”

Kinnebrew and the Patriots owned the first nine minutes of the second half. With 10:10 left to play, Eden Fridley made a three-pointer to cap a 23-8 run and give Century a 48-47 lead.

But Minot came right back, and buoyed by a distinct advantage in free throw shooting – 20-for-25 compared to 10-fo-11 by Century – the Majettes held the lead until Fridley’s triple with 4:47 left.

With 3:16 remaining, Zoie Austin scored on a layup after a Nissley steal and the Patriots had the lead for good at 62-61. Another Nissley steal led to another layup and a Fridley steal led to another to cap a 9-0 run to a 66-61 lead.

Maggie Fricke scored the last of her 17 points for Minot to disrupt the streak, but Nissley sealed the win from the line with four straight free throws.

Freshman Leelee Bell led the Majettes with 24 points.

“This is something we can learn from,” Welstad said, “but first we’ve got to learn why we got in that situation. It’s probably that attack mentality that we have to have at all times.”