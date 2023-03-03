Two trends continued Friday in the first semifinal game of the West Region tournament.

Bergan Kinnebrew played terrific and Century earned a spot in the championship game.

Kinnebrew poured in 27 points as Century earned a spot in the title game for the 15th year in a row.

"It's exciting. It's a great accomplishment for our team," said Kinnebrew, who also had five rebounds and two steals. "We knew Legacy would come out motivated and with a lot of energy. We definitely had to earn it."

The Sabers struggled early, but made a game of it in the second half.

Legacy scored 43 second-half points, getting a banner 27-point, seven-rebound performance from senior Alyssa Eckroth.

"For her to put us on her back like she did against a team like Century, it was a special performance by Alyssa," Legacy head coach Jim Petrik said. "She's such a unique player -- 6-foot guard that can handle it and score in a lot of different ways. She played an amazing game today."

Century appeared to be on the verge of blowing it open several times in the second half, leading by as many as 16 points.

Legacy closed within 63-57 on seven straight points by Eckroth with three minutes left before the Patriots made enough free throws late to hang on.

"It's never easy and you would not expect it to be. Legacy kept coming at us, give them a lot of credit," Century coach Nate Welstad said. "A lot of girls made plays for us today. For the most part I thought we played with a lot of composure, particularly late when it got tight."

Kinnebrew scored 18 points in the opening half, including a three-pointer just before the the horn making it 33-19.

"Some of the moves she made today were pretty incredible," Welstad said. "She's just a really complete player. She's very difficult to defend."

Both teams started slowly, but Century eventually got it going.

Legacy did not score in the first four minutes. The Sabers turned it over six times before getting a basket to fall.

"We couldn't get anything to go early in the game. Our defense kept us in it," Petrik said. "Against Century, you see it a lot of times where teams are down big at halftime, it can get away from you pretty quick.

"But our kids were upbeat at halftime. I really like where their heads are at right now."

As good as the University of Mary-bound Kinnebrew was, she had plenty of help.

Sophomore Zoie Austin scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half and also is a quality ball-handler for the Patriots.

"Zoie was amazing in the first half. She hit a big three and a couple of those finishes she had in transition were big-time," Welstad said.

Erika Lee added 11 points in the paint, all coming in the second half. Welstad also loved her defense.

"She's really underrated. Her defense on (Brooklyn) Felchle was terrific and offensively, she gave us a lot of big baskets maneuvering in the post," Welstad said of Lee.

Logan Nissley added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for Century. Eden Fridley stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, five points, four steals and three blocked shots.

"I thought it was just a really good team effort," Welstad said. "Against teams like Legacy, you need everybody. We got that today."

Kinnebrew and Eckroth put on a show, combining for 54 points in a duel of sorts. Eckroth also banged her face on the floor, causing a nose bleed, but she popped right back up and continued to produce.

"It was fun to watch," Petrik said of Eckroth, who made 9 of her 18 shots, including 3 of 6 from deep. "Century has a couple of girls that can do some special things. In the second half, we gave ourselves a chance and that's really encouraging."

Legacy faces St. Mary's or Mandan Saturday at 12:45 p.m. with a trip to Fargo and the state tournament on the line.

"For us, it's being consistent for two halves," Petrik said. "Today, we did that for one half. Tomorrow we need to do it for 36 minutes."

Century faces Minot for the title in another high-stake's matchup between the Patriots and Majettes, although both know they've already secured another week of basketball.

"It's nice because a little of the pressure is off now and we can just go play and have fun," Kinnebrew said, "but we definitely want to win."