Ashton Kinnebrew and Sydney Gustavsson grew up playing against each other at Century and Mandan in high school basketball.

The two have teamed up in college to form one of the top tandems at the JUCO level.

The Mystics’ star duo had it all going Monday night, combining for 61 points in an 84-55 win over United Tribes at the Armory.

Gustavsson matched her jersey number with 33 points, 24 coming in the first half, while Kinnebrew poured in 28 points as both played 37 minutes.

“Playing against her all through high school was kinda tough, but I think it gave both of us familiarity with how we played and we’ve been able to mesh together really well here,” Kinnebrew said. “Syd’s really unselfish. She’s a great passer, so when you’re open she’s going to find you. I love playing with her. She’s an amazing player.”

Thai Haggin, who got both local standouts to BSC, expects nothing less than performances like Monday night.

“You just get used to it because they’re so consistent. They feed off each other, but you see how unselfish they are. They want their teammates to have success, too,” Haggin said. “I don’t know really what else can be said about them. Great players. Great human beings. Just love having them here.”

Gustavsson staked the Mystics to an early lead. The 5-7 guard scored 16 first-quarter points, despite picking up two early fouls, as BSC led 24-16 after 10 minutes.

The Thunderbirds cut the deficit to 27-25 two minutes into the second quarter with a 9-3 run, capped by an all-net three-pointer by Myona Dauphinais.

The Mystics answered big time.

The home team scored 23 of the last 27 points of the half to take control.

"It started at the defensive end. You can't let United Tribes get hot. They're a good team and they can hurt you," Haggin said. "Defensively, I thought we played really well. Offensively, yeah, I liked what we did, but the key tonight was how we defended."

Kinnebrew had 10 points in the second period, including a steal and lay-in to make it 46-31 with 90 seconds to go. Katherine Fox's smooth turnaround jumper and a runner by Rozalind Strong ballooned the lead to 50-31 at the break.

Kinnebrew, a defensive stopper going back to her state-championship days at Century, sank five of her 10 attempts from three-point range.

"My favorite part of the game is defense definitely. When coach gives me a mission to stop somebody and keep her from scoring, I love it and have fun doing it," said Kinnebrew, whose offensive game continues to grow. After Monday's performance, she's averaging more than 18 points per game.

"I've definitely gained a lot more confidence through the years," she said. "We share the ball really well as a team and that helps everyone."

While Kinnebrew and Gustavsson carried the load scoring, the Mystics got meaningful contributions from several players.

Rozalind Strong filled the stat sheet with six points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The rebounds and assists were a game-high.

Piper Harris pulled down 10 rebounds and scored seven points, while Katherine Fox had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

"One through 10, we need everybody if we're going to get where we want to go," Haggin said. "We played disciplined defense and we rebounded. Those were the two things we really stressed coming into this game"

The Mystics, who play at league leader NDSCS Thursday in Wahpeton, improved to 11-6 in the Mon-Dak and 14-9 overall.

"We can get better, but I think it's done pretty well," Kinnebrew said. "There's always a game or two where you think maybe we could've won, but we work hard every day to improve. I think our best basketball is still ahead of us."

Tiara Flying Horse netted 22 points for United Tribes, making eight of her 14 shots. Sandie Friday also was in double figures with 10 points for the Thunderbirds, who are on the road Wednesday in Devils Lake to face Lake Region State.