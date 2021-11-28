Kidder County working with younger squad

Few teams have piled up the wins at the rate Kidder County has the last few seasons.

The Wolves are 72-9 over the last three years under head coach Dan Welder. Duplicating that standard this season may be challenging, but they plan on making a run at it when the Class B girls basketball season starts on Tuesday.

"We're younger than we have been the past few years in terms of lacking varsity experience," Welder said. "We graduated two really good players in Madelyn Schmidt and Hailey Pfaff, but that happens. We're excited about the players we have coming back and some of the new girls we can mix in."

The Wolves went 17-4 last season and came up two wins short of a second straight state tournament appearance.

Senior Kennedy Harter and junior Avery Rath were key contributors on that squad and Welder said the Wolves will need even more from the duo this season.

The 6-foot Harter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 2.4 assists and 2 blocks per game last season.

"We're looking for her to take the next step in terms of scoring and rebounding and being that leader for us," Welder said. "She can go inside and out. She really worked on her post game. We're really looking forward to her having a big season for us."

At 5-4, Rath plays bigger than her size, Welder said. She can score (9 ppg) and set up her teammates. She passed out 81 assists last season.

"She's aggressive on defense and we need her to run the show for us," Welder said.

Seniors Ella Svanes and Josie Braun saw minutes last year, but will get more this winter. Svanes, however, tweaked a knee in the opening week of practice.

"They'll have an increased role this year," Welder said. "They're very solid defensively."

Sophomore Grace Nicholson logged varsity minutes last season and put in a lot of time working on her game during the summer, Welder said.

Janae Furman, a 6-1 junior, sophomore Kylee Rohrich and eighth-grader Taylor Zimmerman should allow Welder to comfortably go eight deep. Overall, there are 15 girls out this season.

"We're actually up a little bit," Welder said. "We brought up a couple of eighth graders to round us out so we can fill the JV a little more comfortably."

The Wolves face a daunting schedule, as usual. Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock is the team to beat in District 6. Fold in District 5 perennial powers like Carrington, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion and Oakes, and there's plenty of competition in Region 3. Kidder County also faces Shiloh Christian, Lisbon and Velva in non-region contests.

The Wolves' opener is Tuesday in Bismarck against the Skyhawks.

"We played them last year and it was a great game we were able to pull out by one point," Welder said. "They have some really good players coming back and they added a few new ones, so it'll be a big challenge for us."

Facing top teams is all part of the plan.

"We've bumped up our schedule the past few years because we do feel like it makes us better and well-tested when we get to tournament time," Welder said. "We've enjoyed playing some of those big dogs over the years. You learn a lot about your team in those games, so we're happy to play them when we can."

