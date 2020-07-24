Keplin, Zander make big leap playing D-I college basketball at UND

Zander said Bernhard and the rest of the staff have a head start due to their knowledge of the personnel.

"That's what's nice. They know us. They know our strengths and what we need to work on. ... I think this was the best decision. She knows how we mesh together and work together ... and what style of basketball is best for us.

"We all get along really well with the coaching staff. ... I think it's going to be good and interesting. I'm excited for the season. We're still going to run the floor and get the ball up the court."

While last season had its ups and downs, both Keplin and Zander say jumping into college basketball as true freshmen was, on the whole, a positive thing.

"I think being able to play as much as I did and see the competition I did last year helped me to grow a lot as a player," Zander said.

Keplin said it didn't take long to figure out that in college everyone on the floor can play.

"It's the level of play. Everyone on the court can play defense, and they can bring something to the table on offense," she noted.

Zander said there was clearly a learning curve as she adapted to college basketball.