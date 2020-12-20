Kelly, Skyhawk girls pull away from Minot Ryan

Grace Kelly is unfazed by slow starts.
“The more we get into a game, the better I start to get my shot underneath me,” the Shiloh Christian junior said. “And I thought I needed to pick it up a little bit on the offensive end if we wanted to get going.”
A big second half by Kelly and a strong effort by the Skyhawks defense helped No. 5-ranked Shiloh Christian pull away after intermission for a 52-35 victory over Minot Ryan on Saturday at the Leach Gymnasium.
The Skyhawks, leading 19-16 at the break, used runs of 11-0 and 18-0 in the second half to take command in winning their home opener.
“I think we just picked up the intensity,” Kelly said. “We started working it inside more to Jacie (Hall) and getting it to work and then our shots started falling on the outside.”
The Skyhawks’ pressure defense played a big role, forcing the Lions into turnovers and not letting Minot Ryan get any kind of offensive rhythm going.
“We started to play better on-the-ball defense,” Kelly said. “We picked it up on our press especially and I think that really helped us.”
“We made a change in our press,” Skyhawks coach Dan Seifert said. “We went from our zone press to our full-court man press. That kind of got our energy going, kind of a momentum change and it turned the game around for us.”
After Chinelo Udekwe opened the second half with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 19-19, Shiloh reeled off 11 straight points to take a 30-19 lead, holding the Lions scoreless for more than five minutes.
“That’s one of the things that we’re going to really rely on is our defense,” Seifert said. “We play hard, aggressive defense and deny passes, get in their face and don’t let them rest. That was one of the keys, too, we didn’t want to let them rest on the offensive end, just get in their faces on defense.”
After Ryan tied it up, Kelly scored seven unanswered points to open the 11-0 run to give Shiloh a double-digit advantage for the first time after leading by as many as eight in the opening 16 minutes.
Kelly hit a turnaround jumper, a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer to make it 26-19. Hannah Westin hit a runner and Kennedy Walth converted a layup off a steal by Dedra Wood on the press and it was 30-19.
“Our guards are super quick and they work really hard on our press,” Kelly said. “It’s nice to have them up there because they force a ton of turnovers and our posts in the back, we just work to protect the basket and our guards do a lot up front on the press.”
The Skyhawks finished the third with a flourish. Hall hit a jumper in the lane with three seconds left and Walth added a layup at the buzzer off a turnover to turn a seven-point lead back into an 11-point margin (36-25) going to the fourth quarter.
The momentum carried over to the final period. Kelly hit a jumper, a 3-pointer and a short jumper in the lane to open the fourth, as Shiloh scored the first 14 points of the quarter to push the lead to 50-25. At that point, Shiloh had gone on a 31-6 burst since the 19-19 tie early in the half.
Kelly gave the Skyhawks a big spark again.
“She did,” Seifert said. “We made some adjustments at halftime to our offense. We wanted to start looking more at getting the ball inside to Grace and getting her the ball and having our offense run through her on the reversals and that kind of worked well.”
Shiloh held Minot Ryan scoreless for more than half of the final quarter until Nora Kramer hit a free throw with 3:26 remaining. The Lions’ first field goal of the fourth was a Kramer 3-pointer with 2:22 to go.
Along with Kelly’s 17 points, the Skyhawks got 10 from Walth, nine from Wood and eight from Hall.
Minot Ryan was led by Sydney Upton with 15. The Lions (1-2) got eight apiece from Udekwe and Kramer.
The Skyhawks are 2-1 after opening with a one-point road loss at Kidder County in the opener. Seifert likes the way his team is headed.
“We’re definitely going the right direction,” he said. “At practice, when we do have practice -- we’re just in game mode right now -- but when we do have practice, we’re able to make some adjustments.
“Getting the new scheme down, the new system … I’m hoping by after Christmas break we’ll be ready to roll with everything that we want to roll with. It’s been an adjustment for the girls, definitely from last year. We’re going to get there, though.”
Shiloh Christian travels to Dickinson Trinity today. They open the post-Christmas portion of the schedule on Dec. 28 against Langdon-Edmore-Munich in Jamestown.
