Kelly, Skyhawk girls pull away from Minot Ryan

After Chinelo Udekwe opened the second half with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 19-19, Shiloh reeled off 11 straight points to take a 30-19 lead, holding the Lions scoreless for more than five minutes.

“That’s one of the things that we’re going to really rely on is our defense,” Seifert said. “We play hard, aggressive defense and deny passes, get in their face and don’t let them rest. That was one of the keys, too, we didn’t want to let them rest on the offensive end, just get in their faces on defense.”

After Ryan tied it up, Kelly scored seven unanswered points to open the 11-0 run to give Shiloh a double-digit advantage for the first time after leading by as many as eight in the opening 16 minutes.

Kelly hit a turnaround jumper, a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer to make it 26-19. Hannah Westin hit a runner and Kennedy Walth converted a layup off a steal by Dedra Wood on the press and it was 30-19.

“Our guards are super quick and they work really hard on our press,” Kelly said. “It’s nice to have them up there because they force a ton of turnovers and our posts in the back, we just work to protect the basket and our guards do a lot up front on the press.”