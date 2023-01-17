Kellogg, Sabers edge Demons in OT for key West Region win

Taking care of the glass helped the Legacy Sabers pick up a big West Region victory.

Legacy outscored Bismarck 18-12 in overtime to outgun the Demons 97-91 on Tuesday night at Karlgaard Gymnasium.

Playing their game and countering Bismarck’s up-tempo offensive attack by corralling missed shots was a big part of the win.

“We got rebounds,” Legacy coach Jason Horner sad. “I’ve been preaching to these kids from Day One, it’s about free throws, taking care of the basketball and rebounding.

“Free throws, we still struggle with a little bit. I thought we made some crucial ones when we needed to. But I thought we rebounded well. I think we only gave up three offensive rebounds in the first half … you can not give this team, the way they play offense and with their shooters, you can’t give them 20 extra possessions. I thought we did a great job of rebounding the basketball at crucial times.”

“We needed to win the rebounds,” said Sabers senior forward Jaxon Kellogg, who finished with 20 points, one of five Legacy players to score in double figures. “They get way more rebounds and way more shots than every single team they play against.

“So the key is to outrebounded them and don’t let them speed you up. They play that press, they want to get you to play their game. You’ve got to play your own basketball, run an offense.”

The Sabers built a seven-point second-half lead in a game that featured 11 ties and 16 lead changes.

But Bismarck kept battling back, tying the game at 79-79 on a Carter Henke free throw with 53 seconds left in regulation.

“You never feel comfortable playing these guys because you know a run is coming,” Horner said. “And what you try to do is just stem that run and not make it 12 or 14. We did a good job of answering back every time they threw a punch. We know runs are coming but we can’t let it snowball.”

Legacy countered with a punch of its own, scoring the first seven points of the extra session.

Junior forward Lucas Kupfer scored 12 of his 21 points in overtime, including five of the Sabers’ first six field goals in the OT.

“I thought a lot of Kupfer’s points came from great decisions with Jaxon Kellogg,” Horner said. “I thought Jaxon did a great job of navigating the press, getting the ball centered so they couldn’t trap and just finding his teammates not just in transition but in half-court offense. He did a great job of getting dribble penetration and his decision making was fantastic tonight.”

Once the Sabers took the lead in OT, they maintained the advantage the rest of the way. The Demons pulled within three times, but each time Legacy answered.

“They were playing that press all game, they’ve got to be tired so our goal was to grind it down, try to get layups,” Kellogg said.

“Just attacking the basket. (Kupfer) had their 5 on him and so when he gets open, just find him. He’s a big target, he’s 6-6. He did a good job of getting open and being available and finishing.”

Kupfer finished with 21, Kellogg 20 and Chase Knoll 14 for Legacy (6-4, 5-4 West Region). Parker Falcon finished with 12 and Braxton Wurgler with 10, including a big three-pointer in OT.

Andre Austin scored a game-high 32 to lead the way for the Demons (6-4, 6-4 West Region). Jacob Smude added 15, including four three-pointers, and Carter Henke had 10.

On Friday, Legacy hosts St. Mary’s, while Bismarck visits Century.