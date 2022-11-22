Jones, Marauders rally for NSIC-opening win over Minot State

University of Mary guard Jeremiah Jones got his first taste of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball Tuesday night and he was impressed. And he was impressive.

The 6-foot-3 freshman from Marian Catholic High School in South Holland, Ill., didn’t carry the Marauders to a 72-69 win over rival Minot State in the NSIC opener at the McDowell Activity Center. But he certainly did more than his fair share.

Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the last 9:56 of the game as the Marauders rallied from nine points down to win it on Gertautas Urbonavicious’ three-pointer with a minute left to play and two Kam Warren free throws with 10 seconds left.

Equally as impressive were Jones' 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve known that he’s got it in him. He’s an extremely talented player,” University of Mary coach Jack Nelson said. “I don’t know about 16 rebounds. He just plays incredibly hard and he does whatever we need him to do.”

With 10 minutes left in the game and starting guard Zyon Smith -- whose 18 points was second to Warrens’ 19 -- in and out of the game with cramps, Nelson needed Jones to kick start another comeback. The Marauders had already come from 11 points down in the first half and then trailed 52-43 after a 16-2 Minot State run.

“When (Smith) is out of the game, I have to take a bigger role putting pressure on the defense and make the right plays,” Jones said. “Treyton (Mattern) told me to stay spaced on the floor and he came down … saw me in the corner and I knocked down a three. He came again, threw it to me again, another three.”

Mattern finished the night with five of the Marauders’ 19 assists.

Jones wasn’t done. Nor was Warrens, who scored 11 of his team-high 19 points with all three of his three-pointers in the second half. He added eight rebounds.

Jones, Warren and Smith went toe-to-toe with Camron Dunfee (17 points) and four other Minot State players who shared the scoring until the teams were tied 67-67 after Jones’ long pull-up jumper with 2:47 to play. Lucas Mayer’s putback knotted the score.

The Beavers took their last lead of the game on Javeon Tolliver’s driving hook shot from the right side of the lane with 1:11 left.

The lead lasted only a few seconds before Urbonavicious spotted up and drained a triple. Over the previous 13 possessions, the Marauders had scored on 11.

“It something we preach every day, no matter what the situation is; up two, down two, up 20, down 20, we play the same way,” Nelson said. “I thought we did a good job of just digging in and even when they punched us, we responded both times.”

It had been all Minot State through most of the first half.

Seven of the eight Beavers who got on the floor put points on the board with 16 of their 28 first-half points coming from the paint. Later, the shots stopped falling and there wasn’t a whole lot of second chances. In fact, the Marauders had an 11-2 advantage in second-chance scoring at the break.

Jaxon Gunville made two free throws with 6:46 left in the half to give the Beavers a 28-17 lead. But they didn’t score again before halftime. The Marauders, on the other hand, went on a mini hot streak, scoring the last seven points of the half to cut the deficit to 28-26.

The Marauders shot just 29 percent in the half. They closed the gap despite making just three of their last 10 shots and turning the ball over three times.

As time wound down in the second half the game was stopped for a long period of time for a replay to determine which team had knocked the ball out of bounds with 47 second left. The Beavers got the ball back but missed a shot. Jones missed a free throw on the other end and the Beavers came back with a chance to grab the lead. Dunfee missed a fadeaway and Warrens went to the other end and hit two free throws.

Minot State’s Jaxon Gunville threw up a wild running three-point attempt with a few seconds left and the Marauders ran out the clock. Gunville had 13 points and Connor Hollenbeck added 11.

“It was fun,” Jones said of his NSIC debut. “It was not what I expected it to be. My first conference game, it was a great experience.”