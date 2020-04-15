Jeske says he's passionate about his role at BSC

"(Offensively), you won't see us walking the ball up the court. You won't see that in junior college," Jeske observed.

With the limits that his duties as an administrator impose on recruiting, Jeske is glad BSC Hall of Fame basketball player Doug Swenson has come aboard as his assistant. Throw in the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Swenson becomes even more of an asset.

"Doug is helping us out tremendously. ... Ask him about any kid from any quarter of the state, and he knows a lot about him," Jeske noted. "I'm fortunate to have him.

"And he'll be able to develop some of our big guys. I think it's going to be a good mix."

Swenson, a 6-foot-10 1995 graduate of Halliday High School, played two years at BSC. He went on to a successful Division I career at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Without an assistant of Swenson's caliber and an athletic director like Gilliss, Jeske said he would have had to think twice about taking on leadership of the BSC men's basketball program.