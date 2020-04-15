Jeske says he's passionate about his role at BSC

In the world of sports, it's not unusual for assistant coaches to eventually become head coaches.
In Jim Jeske's case, though, it took close to two decades.
Jeske, who was named Bismarck State College's head men's basketball coach last month, began his relationship with the school in 2001. That season he signed on as an assistant to men's basketball coach Buster Gilliss.
The next school year, Jeske was named Century's head girls basketball coach, forcing him to depart from the BSC athletic staff.
Eighteen years passed. After six years of coaching at CHS and teaching, Jeske, armed with a master's degree, moved into administration as the principal at Solheim Elementary School in the fall of 2007. He later took over as the principal at Pioneer Elementary, where he's in his sixth term.
Gilliss, long the BSC athletic director, left the coaching ranks after last season and tapped Jeske as his successor. Given their history, it should have come as no surprise. Jeske and Gilliss hadn't lost contact since their relationship began, lo those many years ago.
The two crossed paths at the funeral of Shawn Flaherty, Jeske's high school basketball coach, last December in New England.
"I got into coaching and teaching because of Shawn," Jeske recalled. "Buster was at the funeral ... and I just said to him 'Keep me in mind. I'd love to get back on the bench.'"
Later, back in Bismarck, Gilliss gave Jeske a call and suggested a meeting.
"Things just developed as the year went on," Jeske said.
Jeske said the long-ago season spent on the bench with Gilliss was a formative experience.
"I'm grateful for that year. ... It was about basketball, but it was more about building young men. ... I think that's a big piece of Buster's skill set," he said.
If they all return for their sophomore year, Jeske could inherit eight players from the Mystics team that is coming off an 8-23 season.
"I think we have a pretty good nucleus coming back. ... We have some components we weren't aware we had, and I think the mixture of the two (returnees and recruits) can be a pretty fun product to watch," Jeske said.
Jeske is well aware that 50-45 junior college basketball scores ended with the Eisenhower administration. Still, he'll place a lot of emphasis on defense.
"Realistically, we do want to be more athletic. ... We've recruited to play a different game of basketball, moreso on the defensive end than the offensive end. Kids love getting up and down the court ... but a team's true character shows up when they play defense with their backs to the wall. That's what we're trying to fill in with, is those kids who are successful on the defensive end of the court.
"(Offensively), you won't see us walking the ball up the court. You won't see that in junior college," Jeske observed.
With the limits that his duties as an administrator impose on recruiting, Jeske is glad BSC Hall of Fame basketball player Doug Swenson has come aboard as his assistant. Throw in the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Swenson becomes even more of an asset.
"Doug is helping us out tremendously. ... Ask him about any kid from any quarter of the state, and he knows a lot about him," Jeske noted. "I'm fortunate to have him.
"And he'll be able to develop some of our big guys. I think it's going to be a good mix."
Swenson, a 6-foot-10 1995 graduate of Halliday High School, played two years at BSC. He went on to a successful Division I career at Creighton University in Nebraska.
Without an assistant of Swenson's caliber and an athletic director like Gilliss, Jeske said he would have had to think twice about taking on leadership of the BSC men's basketball program.
"Part of it is you have to have a really good assistant, and I believe I have a really good assistant in Doug Swenson. ... And coach Gilliss walks us through the dos and don'ts of what we can do and can't do," Jeske said. "This would be very difficult without Buster giving us advice about these things."
Jeske said he's getting videos of players and other input from Swenson, but he really misses one-on-one contact with the BSC staff and potential recruits.
"You want to see how (high school players) interact. ... It's really hard when you don't get to see them interact with other people," he observed.
Once the athletes are in the fold, Jeske views the relationship as a two-way street. Obviously, Jeske wants his players to contribute to a successful basketball program. In turn, he realizes he and Swenson have responsibilities to their athletes.
"We have a lot of players on that roster who want to get better so they can move on to the next level," Jeske noted. "That excites me. How can coach Swenson and I move some of those guys on to the next level?"
Jeske coached high school basketball for 17 years before becoming an administrator.
After graduating from New England High School in 1985 and the University of Mary in 1989, he coached three years at Sargent Central, eight years at Carrington and six years at Century. He led Carrington to the state Class B boys championship in 1985 and advanced to the regional tournament six times.
At Century, he took five girls teams to the state Class A tournament, finishing second once and third four times.
His career high school coaching record is 269-121.
Jeske said once bitten, it's difficult to completely shake the coaching bug.
"I miss teaching. That's something I'm very passionate about. ... That's what got me back in," he said. "If you ask me about my coaching career, what I missed most was the day-to-day interaction with the athletes in a practice setting.
"It's a passion, and I'm grateful Buster has given me this opportunity. I'm just going to run with it, and I'll tell you I'm going to have a lot of fun with it," he said.
