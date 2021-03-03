Jenkins family rallies around basketball

Last Thursday was a bittersweet day for the Wilton-Wing girls’ basketball team and head coach Lisa Jenkins.

That night, the Miners qualified for the state Class B girls’ basketball tournament with a win over Center-Stanton in the Region 5 championship game. But the celebration was tempered by the absence of one of their biggest fans.

Hours before tipoff of the region championship game, Jenkins got the call that no one wants to receive informing her that her brother, Dave, had died unexpectedly that morning. His death came less than two months after Jenkins’ mother, Carol, had passed away.

“On the day of the championship game, my cousin and aunt found him. They figured he had a blood clot,” said Jenkins, whose team takes on unbeaten Kenmare today at the state Class B tournament in Minot. It will be the Miners’ first appearance since their only other trip in 1977.

Jenkins said she was able to see her brother that afternoon and her players came to her house later that day for an “emotional” gathering before Jenkins turned her attention to the game her 56-year-old brother had been looking forward to.