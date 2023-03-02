The Jamestown Blue Jays pulled off the first upset of the West Region boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday, capping the opening day with a 70-64 win over the Mandan Braves at the Bismarck Events Center.

Noah Meissner, the hero of the sixth-seeded Jays’ 83-82 win over Mandan just last week, was at it again as the postseason kicked into gear. Meissner scored a game-high 23 points and had three 3-pointers in a game that featured just seven made threes.

“They just weren’t falling for us,” said Meissner, whose 8-for-16 effort from the field mirrored the Jays’ 50 percent shooting for the game. “We just decided to get in the lane and dish it off to teammates.”

That turned out to be the winning formula as Jamestown did not score, or even attempt a whole lot of threes after the 14:00 mark of the second half. “That’s mainly our gameplan,” Meissner said.

Two of Meissner’s three-pointers came early in the second half, the last with 14:56 left. After that, it was all short jumpers, drives to the basket and layups. Payton Hochhalter finished with 13 points and Thomas Newman added 12. They were the only Jays in double figures.

Jamestown set the pace early. Hochhalter’s layup with 13:47 to play in the half gave the Blue Jays a 14-7 lead and prompted an early Mandan timeout. Still, Jamestown extended the lead until it reached 11 points at 22-11 on Caydann Cox’s driving layup.

The third-seeded Braves responded with points on five of their next six possession. Tahrye Frank scored inside then added two free throws. Hudson Sheldon and Rustin Medenwald followed with a series of baskets. Medenwald’s breakaway layup with 3:10 left in the half gave Mandan its first, albeit brief, lead at 31-30.

Newman answered with a pair of layups and Hochhalter hit a three for a 37-31 advantage.

Mandan answered again to get within 37-36 at the break. Devon Church scored on a jumper and T.J. Brownotter on a putback, and Karsyn Jablonski made it a one-point game with a free throw with 5.1 seconds left.

The Braves shot 54 percent and the Blue Jays 50 percent in the first half. Free throws helped the Braves – they were 7-for-11 – while Jamestown did not attempt a free throw.

The game was tied four times and the lead changed hands four times within 10 minutes of the start of the second half. Medenwald’s layup with 5:15 to play gave Mandan a 57-55 lead, but it wouldn’t last as they went without a basket for the next three and a half minutes. In the meantime, Jamestown scored seven points, all from the inside, including Meissner’s pull-up that gave the Jays the lead for good at 59-57.

The third-seeded Braves got within 66-64 on two Tahrye Frank free throws with 25 seconds left.

Jamestown made all seven of its free throws in the last 2:16 of the game.

Frank led the Braves with 20 points and Mat Mudingay and Medenwald added 12 each.

Jamestown will play Minot in tonight’s semifinals, while Mandan plays Williston in a loser-out game this afternoon.