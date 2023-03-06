Parker Jacobson has hit a lot of three-pointers this year. None have been bigger than his sixth on Monday.

Washburn’s sharp-shooting freshman hit the game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go, lifting the Cardinals to a 67-66 quarterfinal victory over Wilton-Wing in the Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s High School.

It wasn’t exactly the first option, but Jacobson delivered the buzzer-beater which gave Washburn the lead for the first time since late in the third quarter.

“(Coach Josh Sharp) had a play drawn up for Alex (Retterath) to get a post touch and a kick out to me but it just happened to work out that we broke the press and I had a wide open shot,” said Jacobson, who scored 21 points in the victory.

Sharp has all the confidence in the world in the perimeter shooting of Jacobson.

“I don’t know what you can say about a kid like that,” Sharp said. “I told him, don’t think, shoot when you get it.

“It makes my job easy to have a kid like that who’s hit 100 threes for the year. To put him with an all-around player like we have with Retterath, these kids have put in the work. It’s all about them.”

Jacobson knew it was on line when he pulled the trigger.

“Yeah. It felt really good,” he said.

The comeback was sudden, but it was a long time coming.

In a game that featured seven ties and 15 lead changes -- including five ties and eight lead changes in the first half -- Wilton-Wing was closing in on a victory in the final minutes before Washburn made one final run.

The teams were tied at the end of the first quarter (14-14) and at the half (31-31). The Miners closed the third quarter with a 7-0 run, turning a four-point deficit (46-42) into a three-point lead (49-46) entering the final period.

Wilton-Wing opened the final quarter on an 11-5 run, pushing their lead to nine (60-51) on a Bradon Wallace three-pointer with 4:21 to go.

An 11-2 Washburn spurt evened it up at 62-62 with 1:40 to go.

Trey Koski sank two free throws with 54 seconds remaining, giving Wilton-Wing a 64-62 lead. Dontaye Fetzer hit one of two free throws with 13.6 seconds left, making it a three-point game.

Alex Retterath – who finished with a game-high 23 points for the Cardinals – hit two free throws with 9.9 seconds to go, making it a one-point game. Hunter Wolff’s free throw with 8 seconds left made it a 66-64 Wilton-Wing lead before Jacobson’s three-pointer won it.

Getting the ball inside to Retterath was a big part of the comeback.

“Getting the ball to Alex in the post,” Jacobson said. “They trap and it leaves it open for me.”

The Cardinals spent most of the fourth quarter chipping away at the deficit before making their final push.

“Our goals this year were to not have a play-in game and the guys wanted to make it to day two (at the regional),” Sharp said. “At halftime, we said there’s nothing to save for tomorrow. If we want our goal, you have to lay everything out and the kids did it.”

“We practiced all week for this. Just kept working and it paid off,” Jacobson said.

Dylan Eckel added 13 points for Washburn (11-11), which avenged a 78-60 loss to the Miners in the regular season.

“We knew that we couldn’t run with them,” Sharp said. “Their press in the first game didn’t cause as many turnovers as we thought when we reviewed film. It was more that they got us sped up. We would dribble in to the lane and not have a plan and we would turn it over.

“We focused all week on, even if we break the press, we’re pulling it out. We’re going to pull it out and run our offense. We gave them 61 shots in the first game and we knew we couldn’t do that -- they’re too darn good. When you get Dontaye and Koski out on the break … I mean, they lost by 5 to Shiloh. Shiloh couldn’t run with them and I know we can’t. That was the big difference that we changed up.”

Wallace led Wilton-Wing (14-8) with 18 points. Kendal Sondrol added 14 and Fetzer 10.

Now the Cardinals square off with No. 1 seed Shiloh Christian in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal. It’s not a lot of time to put together a game plan. What’s it going to take for the No. 5-seeded Cardinals to come up with another upset?

“That’s the million dollar question. They’re just so tough,” Sharp said. “If you try to take away their bigs, their guards are very capable, they can shoot. They’re smart, you can’t really beat them up. You have to try to choose one thing to take away and then hope that the other beats you.”