In 1970, New England St. Mary's finally broke through

In the five years prior to the championship season, St. Mary's qualified for four state tournaments, reaching the semifinals in 1965 and 1968. They missed only in 1969 when they lost in the District 32 semifinals to Scranton. Hebron advanced from Region 8 in 1969 and reached the championship game before falling to Fargo Oak Grove.

Schroeder said the Saints were a confident group, the backlog of prior shortfalls notwithstanding. They'd won 12 straight games and entered the tournament with a 21-3 record.

"The media wasn't as strong back then as it is now. .. Being in a small town like that, we felt confident that if we just played each game we could go all the way," Schroeder said. "I don't really remember anybody that was favored to win it that year."

Joining St. Mary's in the eight-team field were Belcourt, Beulah, Columbus, Munich, Northwood, Oakes and undefeated Jud.

Shooting 56 percent, St. Mary's defeated Beulah 66-51 in the first round. They joined Oakes, Belcourt and Columbus in the semifinal round.

A 9-3 burst in the last three minutes of the third quarter launched St. Mary's to a 74-61 victory over Oakes. Schroeder bombed in 35 points, a career high, against Oakes. He swished 12 of 19 shots from the field and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.