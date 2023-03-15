For Ryan Brown, being a coach is about more than just basketball.

The Devils Lake High School grad, with a civil engineering degree from North Dakota State, returned to his roots seven years ago to coach at Warwick. Less than a year later, he took over the program full-time and last week led the Warriors to heights not seen in more than a generation.

The school with fewer than 70 kids in grades 9-12, ran the Region 4 gauntlet. After winning a play-in game against New Rockford-Sheyenne -- where they trailed for nearly all of it until winning in overtime -- Warwick beat Harvey-Wells Country in the quarterfinals, before upsetting ninth-ranked North Prairie in the semifinals.

Like the game before, the region championship game against North Star went down to the closing seconds with the Warriors pulling out a 56-52 win over the Cando-based team. The game was made more interesting in that Brown, Warwick's coach, lives in Cando.

The Warriors are not some Hoosiers-inspired team. They bring a 19-6 record to Bismarck for the state Class B tournament, which starts on Thursday. Still, they're small in numbers and size and do represent a true Class B feel.

Until last season, it had been 10 years since Warwick even made it to the Region 4 tournament.

"It did to a degree have the feel of, hey, we accomplished the unthinkable," said the 29-year-old Brown, who played basketball, football, golf and track in high school at Devils Lake. "None of these kids were alive the last time this happened. I was in diapers. Our kids have worked really hard. They definitely earned it and we're really proud of them."

Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been the heavyweight in Region 4 for years. Never more so than last season when the Indians went undefeated to a Class B title.

Dalen Leftbear, a top player for the Indians, suffered a knee injury in the quarterfinals of the Region 4 tournament and was not available for the semifinals. North Star took advantage and pulled the upset, paving the way for a new champion, or in this case, their little brother.

"Rick Smith has done such an unbelievable job with that program and those kids. They've always kind of been our big brother," Brown said. "What was really cool was, Four Winds-Minnewaukan's fans stayed for our game in the semifinal after they lost and they supported us, and then a lot of them came out again in the championship and were cheering for us. To get that support was great and it meant a lot to our kids."

There is no easy path ever through Region 4. Surviving requires quality players and Warwick has plenty.

Senior Mark Fasset tops the list. The versatile 6-0 guard averages 16.6 points per game and pulls down 6.6 rebounds. Two clutch free throws in the Region 4 championship gave Fasset exactly 1,500 points.

"He's our main guy. Mark's been on varsity since he was an eighth-grader. He's a really good all-around player," Brown said. "This year, he's stepped into more of a leadership role. He's had a great career."

Dwight Hunt and Elijah Feather, two sophomores, have been steady all season. Hunt averages nearly 13 points per game. Feather almost 10.

Senior Jason Lenoir, whose dad played in the 1996 state tournament for Warwick, hit a crucial NBA-distance three-pointer in the region championship game, which will be remembered forever. Lenoir is the Warriors' top rebounder at 8.5 per contest.

Warwick leans on a promising core of sophomores. Along with Hunt and Feather, Dorvan McKay and Marcus and Dalton Joramo play key roles.

The Warriors got a tough tournament draw. They face top-seeded Central Cass (23-0) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the third quarterfinal game.

"Central Cass is a great team. They earned being the number one seed," Brown said. "We need to play our game, stick to our strengths. Try to get out in transition. We need to focus on rebounding, try to match up as best we can defensively. It'll be a challenge, but we have nothing to lose. Just play free, relax and have fun."

As enjoyable as Warwick's run has been on the court, what happens off the court is why Brown "returned to his community."

He and his wife, also a civil engineer, have focused their attention on promoting STEM fields -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- at reservation schools.

"Our major goal in moving home was to connect to our youth, to be an advocate, to try and make a difference through education," Brown said. "Basketball, we love it. Its fun and it can bring a lot of joy to a lot of people like it has this season for us, but we're trying to look forward to what comes next. At the end of the day, that's what's most important."