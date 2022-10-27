Hurlburt making big jump from Class B to D-I

Joe Hurlburt gets a good look at the Rocky Mountains pretty much every day. In a way, it's symbolic of the challenge he faces.

The Enderlin High School product, one of the most sought-after recruits in North Dakota history, is making the jump from Class B basketball to D-I with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The versatile 6-11 Hurlburt has the modern big-man game college programs covet. He's equally adept at pulling up for a three-pointer as he is at posting up in the paint. It's that unique skill set which got him offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

Hurlburt, who was born in Reno, Nev., is following in the footsteps of another small-school North Dakota product to attend Colorado. Killdeer's Austin Dufault played in a school-record 136 games for the Buffaloes from 2008-2012, totaling 1,076 points and 529 rebounds.

"It is a big jump, but at the end of the day, basketball is basketball," Hurlburt said. "Obviously, it's different, but at the same time, it's the same game I've been playing my whole life. I'm just trying to improve in all areas to have success at this level."

Hurlburt is hoping to contribute right away for the Buffaloes, who did not make the NCAA tournament last season, but did the year before. One of CU's top big men last year -- Jabari Walker -- was taken with the 57th pick in the last month's NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Colorado's season opener is Sunday in Boulder against Nebraska.

"I want to come in and contribute right away. I'm a competitor and I see myself as being able to help our team this season," Hurlburt said. "You have to earn that obviously, but that's my goal."

Hurlburt's high school career was one for the record books, literally.

He scored 2,188 points and finished as the state's all-time leader in rebounds (1,478). He teamed with his 6-9 twin brother Gus -- a walk-on at Northwestern of the Big 10 -- to lead the Eagles to a 53-13 record in their last three seasons in high school.

Last season, Joe averaged 25.5 points, 15 rebounds and five assists per game. He shot 55 percent from the floor and 40 percent on threes.

Gus accounted for 17.1 points and 9.1 boards.

About the only thing the pair did not achieve was playing in a state tournament.

"It was fun, obviously, there's a couple times we couldn't quite get over the hump, but we always left everything out there," Joe said.

Going from a graduating senior class of 21 students at Enderlin High School to playing in the Pac-12 is quantum leap, but Hurlburt has seen plenty of top competition already. He played for D1 Minnesota in the AAU summer circuit.

That squad had a very local feel to it. Treysen Eaglestaff, of Bismarck High, and Beulah's Trey Brandt joined the Hurlburt brothers. Eaglestaff is playing for UND, while Brandt is with the Beavers at Minot State.

"Those guys are like my brothers for real," Joe said. "We had a lot of fun together. It was great playing with those guys."

The state's 2022 senior class will be well represented at the college level, something not lost on Hurlburt.

"We take pride in our class. We want to be the best class we can be and show people we have a lot of good players up here," he said. "I think looking back years from now we're going to have some guys with some pretty interesting stories."