Hot third quarter leads Marauders over Saints

As season openers go, Sunday’s University of Mary women’s basketball season opener against St. Scholastica at McDowell Activity Center was about as vanilla as they come.

U-Mary head coach Rick Neumann got to see several players on the point, and he got to see what his post game is like without injured all-conference player Lexi Schneider, and he got to see his team struggle early before cruising to an 84-55 victory.

Eleven Marauders scored points, five scored in double figures, and despite several players working at point guard, U-Mary committed just 10 turnovers. Everything considered, Neumann was pleased despite a slow start.

“We did zero prep for this game, which was OK because the girls had to figure things out,” Neumann said. “For an opening game, it is what it is. They were ready and played hard. We got out of here injury free.”

The Saints weren’t so lucky. With 4:27 to play, junior guard Miranda Broberg suffered an ankle injury and was in serious pain as she was carried off the court. Broberg left with 28 points, including five 3-pointers and nine free throws in nine attempts. She averaged 14 points last season.

The Marauders got good balance up and down the lineup with two starters in double figures and three reserves with at least 12 points.

Senior Megan Zander started at forward and got some time at point guard. She had 13 points, two assists and six rebounds. Senior Megan Voit started at guard and had 11 points, three 3-pointers and four steals.

Freshman guard Madison James came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 14 points in just 4:35 on the court. Senior reserve forward Reese Wishart had 13 points and sophomore reserve center Mo Hakim had 12 points and six rebounds.

Reserve guard Carly Kottsick, a graduate student, came on to hand out eight assists.

“I thought Zoe (Velde) and Carly did some good things,” Neumann said. “Defensively they applied pressure and took care of the ball for the most part. And Megan Zander gave us some good minutes (at guard).”

The early minutes of the first quarter looked like two teams playing their first games. U-Mart shot 21 percent on the first quarter, but that was better than the Saints who shot just 14 percent.

U-Mary trailed 11-9 at the first break and St. Scholastica of the NCAA Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference went on a mini run in the second quarter to take its biggest lead at 23-18 with 4:20 left in the half.

The Marauders were very good inside in the early going. They were strong getting to the rim, but not strong finishing the play.

“We’ve got some work to do around the rim,” Neumann said. “I’m happy that we got there, and we’ll finish better this weekend.”

The Marauders didn’t wait for this weekend’s Central Region Challenge at U-Mary. Suddenly things started clicking and the Marauders scored on seven of their last nine possessions of the half. Wishart had a breakaway layup to cap a 15-0 run then drained a 3-pointer as time ran out in the half for a 36-25 lead.

U-Mary outscored the Saints 29-10 in the third quarter. It extended its lead to as many as 34 points late in the quarter by shooting 57 percent in the quarter while holding the Saints to 23 percent in the quarter and 32 percent for the game.

With the outcome in hand, Neumann was able to put a lot of players on the floor. Voit was the only Marauder to play more than 20 of the game’s 40 minutes.

U-Mary’s next games are Friday against Central Oklahoma and Saturday against Northeastern (Okla.) State. Both games are at 5:30 at the McDowell Athletic Center.