Hot-shooting Saints earn home win over Mandan

A three-point play by Gross pushed the lead to double digits at 40-30.

Minutes later, Gross hit a 3-pointer and Bader sank two in a 9-1 run that pushed the lead to 51-35 with just over a minute to go in the first half. The Saints led 53-40 at the intermission.

St. Mary’s pushed the lead back to 14 early in the second half and held off several charges by the Braves.

“I’m proud of our effort on the defensive end,” Schon said. “We finally got some defensive stops and we got some defensive rebounds. We told them it’s going to come down to that. And we made enough free throws down the stretch to hold them off.”

A 14-5 burst by Mandan trimmed a 72-61 deficit to a one-possession game with 2:01 remaining. A Nathan Gerding layup followed by a Jayce Lowman runner pulled the Braves within 77-75.

But St. Mary’s closed out the win on a 9-1 run.

The Saints shot 52.5 percent (32 for 61) from the field and 50 percent (14 for 28) from 3-point range. They cashed in on 8 of 17 free throws.

Mandan shot 43.2 percent (32 for 74) from the field and hit 8 of 26 on 3s (30.8 percent).