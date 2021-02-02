Hot-shooting Saints earn home win over Mandan

Garrett Bader got things going early on for St. Mary’s.
The 6-foot-1 junior guard sank two 3-pointers in the game’s opening 90 seconds. That set the tone for the Saints, who shot the lights out early and went on to post an 86-76 West Region victory over Mandan on Tuesday night.
“When the 3-ball goes in, it makes the game a little bit easier,” said Saints coach Chad Schon.
Bader scored a career-high 28 first-half points, drilling six 3-pointers and five two-pointers over the opening 18 minutes to help St. Mary’s build a 16-point lead over the Braves.
“As long as he gets his feet set there, we want him to take that shot. Absolutely,” Schon said.
Bader wasn’t the only Saint hitting from long range. St. Mary’s hit 10 first-half 3s, getting three more from Nathan Fedorchak and one from Evan Gross.
“It’s contagious,” Schon said. “When one goes in, it’s contagious and other guys knock them down also.”
The visiting Braves jumped out to an early 7-3 lead, but St. Mary’s used first-half runs of 18-8, 11-0 and 9-1 to take command.
Back-to-back 3s by Fedorchak -- who finished with 22 points -- gave the Saints an eight-point lead at 27-19.
A three-point play by Gross pushed the lead to double digits at 40-30.
Minutes later, Gross hit a 3-pointer and Bader sank two in a 9-1 run that pushed the lead to 51-35 with just over a minute to go in the first half. The Saints led 53-40 at the intermission.
St. Mary’s pushed the lead back to 14 early in the second half and held off several charges by the Braves.
“I’m proud of our effort on the defensive end,” Schon said. “We finally got some defensive stops and we got some defensive rebounds. We told them it’s going to come down to that. And we made enough free throws down the stretch to hold them off.”
A 14-5 burst by Mandan trimmed a 72-61 deficit to a one-possession game with 2:01 remaining. A Nathan Gerding layup followed by a Jayce Lowman runner pulled the Braves within 77-75.
But St. Mary’s closed out the win on a 9-1 run.
The Saints shot 52.5 percent (32 for 61) from the field and 50 percent (14 for 28) from 3-point range. They cashed in on 8 of 17 free throws.
Mandan shot 43.2 percent (32 for 74) from the field and hit 8 of 26 on 3s (30.8 percent).
Bader (28) and Fedorchak (22) combined for 50 points for the Saints. Gross added 14 and Zach Haas 10 -- sinking 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute.
“It was a team effort, Schon said. “”Everybody that came in gave us a great effort, gave us great energy. I’m proud of everybody that came in and gave us a lift.
The victory was a big one for a Saints team that has had trouble closing out tight games.
“It does a lot for our confidence,” Schon said. “We finally got a win over a team above us in the standings.
“We’ve lost a lot of these close games. We’ve lost two-, three- and four-point games. We’ve lost a lot of close ones so it’s good for these kids to get over the hump and win a close game.”
Lowman led Mandan with 22 points. Aaron Grubb added 14 and Jacob Pierce finished with 11.
St. Mary’s (3-10) travels to Williston on Friday while Mandan (9-6) is off until Tuesday, Feb. 9 when the Braves visit Dickinson.