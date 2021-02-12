Hot-shooting MSU-Moorhead top Marauders

U-Mary was a two-person show with Lauren Rotunda and Lexi Schneider doing all of the scoring. The duo got some help in the second quarter and closed the gap.

Sophomore forward Reese Wishart had six points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer and a free throw that brought U-Mary within 38-36. But the rally was short-lived as the Dragons went off again from long range and outscored U-Mary 12-2 in the last 2:40 of the half.

“When we cut it to two and they went on a run, I should have taken a timeout to see if I could have slowed them down a bit,” Neumann said. “But we had such a nice run. It’s unfortunate we didn’t end the half on a great note.”

U-Mary defended the 3-pointer better in the second half, but posts like Nicole Brown took over down low. She scored the first six points of the second half from in close and the Dragons’ lead grew to 56-38. That allowed them to withstand several lengthy scoring droughts without a real threat.

The lead never got under double figures until Schneider’s free throw made it 84-75 with 19 seconds left. Schneider finished the night with 12 points and five rebounds. Wishart came off the bench to score a season-high 10 points.