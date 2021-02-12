Hot-shooting MSU-Moorhead top Marauders

The Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball team is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Try telling that to the University of Mary.
The Dragons made 10 of their 14 3-point shots, including 10 of 12 in the first half, on their way to an 86-75 win over the Marauders at the McDowell Activity Center on Friday. U-Mary has one more chance today to avoid going winless at home in this abbreviated season.
The Dragons rode the long jumpers to a 50-38 halftime lead and held off several U-Mary runs in the second half.
“They had some girls step up and make some shots,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “It snowballed a little bit. I do believe there is a momentum concept in shooting.”
Mariah McKeever made three of five 3-point shots on her way to a team-high 18 points for MSUM. Karley Motschenbacher was 2-for-2 and scored 13 points. Sarah Jacobson added two 3-pointers and 10 points and Peyton Boom scored 13 points the old-fashioned way, from inside the arc and from the free throw line.
The Dragons came in among the lower-shooting teams from 3-point range, hitting at a 29% clip. They shot 71% Friday.
The Marauders led 7-4 when the Dragons caught fire from everywhere. They took a 29-15 lead after one quarter by shooting 11-for-14 from the field and hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. Five different players made a 3-pointer in the quarter. U-Mary ended the night 5-for-29 on 3-pointers.
U-Mary was a two-person show with Lauren Rotunda and Lexi Schneider doing all of the scoring. The duo got some help in the second quarter and closed the gap.
Sophomore forward Reese Wishart had six points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer and a free throw that brought U-Mary within 38-36. But the rally was short-lived as the Dragons went off again from long range and outscored U-Mary 12-2 in the last 2:40 of the half.
“When we cut it to two and they went on a run, I should have taken a timeout to see if I could have slowed them down a bit,” Neumann said. “But we had such a nice run. It’s unfortunate we didn’t end the half on a great note.”
U-Mary defended the 3-pointer better in the second half, but posts like Nicole Brown took over down low. She scored the first six points of the second half from in close and the Dragons’ lead grew to 56-38. That allowed them to withstand several lengthy scoring droughts without a real threat.
The lead never got under double figures until Schneider’s free throw made it 84-75 with 19 seconds left. Schneider finished the night with 12 points and five rebounds. Wishart came off the bench to score a season-high 10 points.
The game crawled to the finish with U-Mary getting no closer than nine points. At the final horn, the Marauders finished with more fouls (28) and free throws (24) than field goals (23) and MSUM had as many fouls (25) and more free throws (26) than field goals (25).
Neumann summarized the Marauders’ chances of making the playoffs in the strange COVID-19 impacted season as “slim to none” heading into today’s home finale. That doesn’t mean the Marauders aren’t playing for anything.
“I don’t think we’re mathematically eliminated,” Neumann said. “We controlled our own destiny and we lost that tonight. There are a couple scenarios where 3-1 would do it but we need help.”
The Marauders are also hoping to avoid going winless at home.
And finally, Neumann hopes they can send senior Lauren Rotunda out with a win in her last home game. Rotunda, a fifth-year senior, has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the effects of the coronarivus on the season. Neumann said she won’t be taking the extra year, meaning today is her last home game.
“She’s already in graduate school, she’s student taught, she’s ready to move on,” Neumann said.
Rotunda put on a show on Friday with 28 points and 16 rebounds. She entered the night averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.
With likely three games remaining, Rotunda is 13th all-time in school history with 1,217 points; third in rebounding with 662; third in steals 137; and 12th in assists 291.