Holsteins ride third-period surge past Grant County

Rud said there weren't many adjustments to make at halftime, because the problem was not in the game plan, but the execution.

"We knew we were playing really sloppy. We weren't playing our kind of basketball. We knew we had to come out and fix what we were doing," he observed.

"We weren't making easy shots, we were moving slowly, we were overthinking everything. We just had to play," he added.

Head coach Ben Kringstad spoke in similar terms.

"It wasn't as though we had to make big changes. We just had to get the nerves out and execute," he said. "There wasn't anything schematically we had to change."

Kringstad said the Holsteins changed from Mr. Hyde to Dr. Jekyll by simply taking advantage of transition opportunities.

That they did by shooting 52 percent the second half after a 33 percent showing before intermission.

"We're a team that needs defense to turn into offense," Kringstad noted.

In the dismal third quarter, Grant County hit just one of eight shots and turned the ball over nine times. The Coyotes turned the ball over 15 times in the second half, permitting them to loft only 19 shots.