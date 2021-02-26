Holsteins ride third-period surge past Grant County

In its only previous meeting of the year, New Salem-Almont trounced Grant County 67-27.
Yet here they were, at halftime of the opening game in the District 9 boys basketball tournament, tied, 24-24.
Then came The Run.
New Salem-Almont returned to the court four minutes early at halftime, shot around, and then lowered the boom.
The Holsteins scored the opening 19 points of the third quarter for a 43-24 lead and were never challenged the rest of the way. Add on the final four points of the second period, and NS-A scored 23 unanswered points.
New Salem-Almont simply overpowered the Coyotes to start the second half. Grant County turned the ball over in its first seven possessions. The Coyotes didn't launch a shot in the first three minutes of the third quarter and didn't score until 32 seconds remained.
When the smoke cleared, the Holsteins had total command. They led by a minimum of 17 points the rest of the way. Their high-water mark was a 61-33 cushion, courtesy of a 3-pointer by Dylan Rud with 2:28 to play.
Rud, a 5-foot-10 junior, led the New Salem-Almont attack with 21 points on 6-for-16 shooting, which included a pair of 3-pointers. He sank seven of 10 free throws.
As they exploded into the second half, Rud scored five of the Holsteins' first 11 points.
Rud said there weren't many adjustments to make at halftime, because the problem was not in the game plan, but the execution.
"We knew we were playing really sloppy. We weren't playing our kind of basketball. We knew we had to come out and fix what we were doing," he observed.
"We weren't making easy shots, we were moving slowly, we were overthinking everything. We just had to play," he added.
Head coach Ben Kringstad spoke in similar terms.
"It wasn't as though we had to make big changes. We just had to get the nerves out and execute," he said. "There wasn't anything schematically we had to change."
Kringstad said the Holsteins changed from Mr. Hyde to Dr. Jekyll by simply taking advantage of transition opportunities.
That they did by shooting 52 percent the second half after a 33 percent showing before intermission.
"We're a team that needs defense to turn into offense," Kringstad noted.
In the dismal third quarter, Grant County hit just one of eight shots and turned the ball over nine times. The Coyotes turned the ball over 15 times in the second half, permitting them to loft only 19 shots.
Mandan found 6-3 senior Logan Becker down low regularly in the second half. He scored 14 of his 19 points after intermission. Wyatt Kuhn, a 6-3 eighth-grader, plucked 11 rebounds to go with six points.
Weston Zacher, a 6-6 freshman, popped in 17 points for Grant County, 15 of them in the first half. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
With Friday's victory, the Holsteins advance to today's 5:45 semifinal against top-seeded Flasher at St. Mary's High School. Grant County drops into the losers' bracket. The Coyotes will play the loser of today's semifinal between Standing Rock and Shiloh Christian at 4 p.m. Monday with a berth in the Region 5 tournament at stake.
Standing Rock 67, Solen 59
Standing Rock, up just a point after three periods, finished strong to earn a berth in the district semifinals.
Spurred by Carter Harrison's seven points, the Warriors outscored Solen 17-10 down the stretch to prevail 67-59. Harrison finished with 16 points. John Luger fired in a game-high 23.
Kennyon Eagle scored 21 points to lead Solen.
Standing Rock moves into today's 7:30 p.m. semifinal game with Shiloh Christian at St. Mary's.
Solen awaits a Monday regional qualifying game with either Flasher or New Salem-Almont