Hinderer, Pariots win on buzzer-beater

Thanks to the lingering effects of the same COVID-19 pandemic that caused the cancellation of the 2020 state tournament, last year’s tournament at the Bismarck Event Center was a one-and-done affair. First-round losers simply went home or found a seat in the arena.

Things were back to normal this year, meaning four more teams ended their seasons on a winning note Saturday in the consolation round of the state Super A basketball tournament back at the Event Center.

Bismarck Century’s boys hit a last-second basket to beat Fargo North 65-63 for fifth place. The Patriots have run the gamut from the winner’s bracket since winning the championship in 2018. They finished third in 2019 and missed the tournament in 2021.

Bismarck Legacy’s girls completed their seventh straight appearance at state with a 55-51 win over Bismarck High 55-51 for fifth place. The Sabers have never missed a state tournament.

Fargo Davies took third in both tournaments. The boys beat West Fargo Sheyenne 74-52 and the girls downed Grand Forks Red River 60-46.

Boys Fifth Place

Century 65, Fargo North 63

Century senior Trayton Hinderer will never forget the last shot he took in his high school career. Neither will his teammates.

Hinderer’s jumper from the top of the key as time ran out gave the Patriots the win. It was his only shot of the game.

“I thought of the five guys out there, I might have been the last one (to get the shot),” Hinderer said. “I think that may have been what they thought too because they guarded our best players. They played it how I would have played it.”

Fargo North had a chance to take the lead with 17 seconds to play but Jeremiah Sem made just one of two free throws to tie the game. Sem, who scored 21 points, was at the line after Anthony Doppler, who had 25 points – including 10 in the last seven minutes – fouled out.

CHS called timeout with 8.6 seconds left to set up a play.

“It’s a motion stack and there are a lot of different reads out of it,” Century coach Darin Mattern explained. Tyler’s (Birst) first read is to get downhill and they did a nice job of loading up.”

North defenders moved to the side of the lane, leaving Hinderer alone, to cut off Birst’s path to the basket. When they did, Hinderer flashed to the top of the key and Birst found him with his only assist of the game.

“Trayton read the play well and spaced out and Tyler hit him,” Mattern said. “I couldn’t be happier for the kid. He comes to practice every day with a good attitude and he’s just an all-around good kid. What a way to go out your senior year.”

In limited playing time, Hinderer was scoreless in the Patriots’ tournament-opening loss and had 7 points in the consolation semifinal win over Bismarck High.

The game was tight throughout with North holding the largest lead of seven points. The game was tied four times and the lead changed hands three times in the last seven minutes.

Besides Hinderer’s game-winner, the only other player to score for the Patriots was William Ware whose second breakaway slam of the game gave Century a 59-58 lead.

Sem’s two free throws put the Spartans up 60-59 with 1:52 left, but 20 seconds later, Doppler hit a jumper for a 61-60 lead, then scored on a drive to the basket to make it 63-60.

Jalen May scored the Spartans’ last basket with 40 seconds to play. On the next trip down the floor, Sem stole the ball from Doppler, who fouled out trying to get it back, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

Mattern was happy with the way the Patriots battled back after their overtime loss in the first round.

“The message is always play the game the right way,” Mattern said. “In a state tournament, if you end up on the consolation side, you try to improve as a player and as a basketball team.”

Ware finished with 11 points and Ryan Erickson grabbed a team-high 10 rebound despite playing just 22 minutes.

The Patriots shot 50 percent from the field, while North hit just 39 percent.

Gabe Sagvold had 12 points for the Spartans.

Girls Fifth Place

Legacy 55, Bismarck 51

Bismarck Legacy junior Alyssa Eckroth went all NBA on the Bismarck Demons while leading the Sabers to fifth place.

Eckroth turned up her game at crunch time, hitting four three-pointers from behind the line set up for pro basketball – including one from about four feet behind it – as the Sabers rallied in the second half from 10 points down.

Eckroth hit four of her five three-point shots and went 9-for-14 on free throws to finish with 23 points. She also had 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots. But it was her threes that lit a fire in the Sabers.

“With my drives, they tended to guard me outside, but at the beginning I wasn’t shooting (threes) as much,” Eckroth said. “But my team needed me and I let them fly.”

The Sabers were 9-or-24 behind the arc as a team. But they had to fight for everything. The Demons went up 40-30 before Legacy rallied. It tied the game 49-49 on Eckroth’s two free throws with 1:32 left and went ahead to stay on Mia Berryhill’s (10 points) layup with 33 seconds to play.

Bismarck’s last chance ended with a shot clock violation with 1.7 seconds left.

Peyton Neumiller led the Demons with 16 points to go with five rebounds. Payton Gerving added 11 points.

The Demons shot just 32 percent and made only four of 18 three-point attempts.

Boys Third Place

Fargo Davies 74, West Fargo Sheyenne 52

Raymond Brown scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half, including 12 in a pivotal run midway through the second half that earned the Eagles third place in a battle between the top two seeds from the East Region.

The game was tied at 40-all when Trent Freih gave Sheyenne a 42-40 lead. Brown took over from there.

Over the next five minutes, Brown drilled four three-pointers and made three more baskets. For the game, Brown made 6 of 9 three-pointers and hit 10 of his 16 total field goal attempts.

Mason Klabo added 17 points and team-high nine rebounds.

Michael Nhial and Freih led the Mustangs with 12 points. Nhial also had a team-high 9 rebounds.

Girls Third Place

Fargo Davies 60, Grand Forks Red River 46

A double double-double led Fargo Davies to a win over Grand Forks Red River in the girls’ third-place game.

Ava Wild had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Ashton Safranski added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Davies, which finished the season with 24 wins. Of their three losses (West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne and Minot), the East Region champion Eagles avenged the loss to West Fargo with a win that qualified them for the state tournament.

Jocelyn Schiller scored 25 points to lead the Roughriders, who lost to top-seeded Century in the first round but regrouped to beat Bismarck High in the consolation bracket on Friday.

Davies led 39-30 at the half and held Red River to just 16 points in the second half.

