Hillsboro-Central Valley rallies past Shiloh Christian with 20-2 fourth-quarter run

Shiloh Christian stormed out of the locker room and used a big third quarter to take the lead.
Hillsboro-Central Valley finished the fourth quarter with a big run to rally for a win.
The Burros built afirst-half lead, watched the Skyhawks come back and take command, then finished with a flourish to pick up their fourth straight victory. HCV posted a 63-54 victory over Shiloh on Saturday at the Leach Gymnasium.
Trailing by nine points with four minutes to go, the Burros closed on a 20-2 run.
“We didn’t get a very good start to that third quarter. They came at us pretty hard there and we were kind of back on our heels,” HCV coach Elliot Rotvold said. “We went to a smaller lineup there, went to a little half-court trap and I thought that forced them to take a few long 3s and we were able to attack the basket a little bit better. And then we made our free throws down the stretch. That’s what you’ve got to do to win against good basketball teams like Shiloh Christian."
Jackson Anderson scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Burros build a 28-14 lead over the Skyhawks early and HCV led 32-24 at the intermission.
The Skyhawks opened the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Luke Wanzek and Khael Decoteau, a runner from MaBahi Baker and a Kyler Klein jumper in the lane to use a 10-0 run to turn the eight-point deficit into a two-point lead just two and a half minutes into the second half.
Shiloh Christian limited the Burros to four third-quarter points, taking a 44-35 lead into the final period.
“We were down a bit at halftime,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “The guys came out with a lot of energy and we got the lead and played really well until about the last four minutes.”
Baker scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, helping Shiloh take a 52-43 lead with 4:15 remaining.
The Burros battled back.
“We went to a 1-1-3 half-court trap that we use a lot,” Rotvold said. “We picked our spot to use it and with our smaller lineup, we’re a little bit quicker with that.
“I thought we forced them into taking some deep shots. You’ll take your chances if they make those, I guess. I know they’ve got some great shooters. It was nice to see our guys stick together, stay with it.”
The Skyhawks managed just one field goal over the final 4:15.
“We had some empty possessions,” Miller said. “Some of it was poor shot selection, some of it was maybe shooting a little too early in the offensive set. That’s things that you’ll learn as a player and we talked about it after the game. Unfortunately we didn’t make the best decisions down the stretch.”
The smaller lineup paid off for the Burros (11-5).
“Our strength is on the inside but our big guys kind of got in foul trouble in the first half and it forced us to go to a smaller lineup and that gave us some energy in the second half,” Rotvold said.
Anderson finished with a game-high 24 points for Hillsboro-Central Valley. Gannon Limke added 19 and Parker Gallagher eight.
The Skyhawks were playing shorthanded.
“We were a little undermanned today,” Miller said. “We didn’t have Carter Englund, he’s had a bit of a back problem and he couldn’t play today. Jay Wanzek’s knee was bothering him so he probably only played about 12 minutes and his primary backup sprained his ankle on Thursday, so we were missing three of our bigs. So we were quite undersized against them and they’re a big team. You’ve got to give Hillsboro credit, they’ve got some nice size and they’ve got some good players and they’re well-coached.
“Some other kids got to play today that normally maybe don’t play a lot, got some more minutes. That will help them later on when we’re playing in the tournament. We’ll take a lot of positives from it. Hillsboro just beat Grafton, the No. 2 team in the state, and we were right there with Hillsboro so we’re not that far off.”
Shiloh (10-8) wraps up the regular season with another stiff challenge on Saturday, Feb. 20, when they host No. 1-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan.
