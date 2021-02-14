Hillsboro-Central Valley rallies past Shiloh Christian with 20-2 fourth-quarter run

Shiloh Christian stormed out of the locker room and used a big third quarter to take the lead.

Hillsboro-Central Valley finished the fourth quarter with a big run to rally for a win.

The Burros built afirst-half lead, watched the Skyhawks come back and take command, then finished with a flourish to pick up their fourth straight victory. HCV posted a 63-54 victory over Shiloh on Saturday at the Leach Gymnasium.

Trailing by nine points with four minutes to go, the Burros closed on a 20-2 run.

“We didn’t get a very good start to that third quarter. They came at us pretty hard there and we were kind of back on our heels,” HCV coach Elliot Rotvold said. “We went to a smaller lineup there, went to a little half-court trap and I thought that forced them to take a few long 3s and we were able to attack the basket a little bit better. And then we made our free throws down the stretch. That’s what you’ve got to do to win against good basketball teams like Shiloh Christian."

Jackson Anderson scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Burros build a 28-14 lead over the Skyhawks early and HCV led 32-24 at the intermission.