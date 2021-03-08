Hettinger-Scranton's Oase Miss Basketball finalist

Samantha Oase of Hettinger-Scranton is among the four Miss Basketball finalists chosen by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Oase, a 6-foot-1 senior, averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots per game. She had a shooting percentage of .569 from the floor.

The other three finalists are Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson, Alex Page of Grand Forks Red River and Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies.

Hughes, a 5-5 senior, averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.7 steals. She was a .464 shooter.

Page, a 6-0 senior, averages 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Wacha, a 5-10 senior, has a 16.0 scoring average to go with 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Hettinger-Scranton placed eighth in the state Class B tournament. Red River and Davies are among the qualifiers for the state Class A tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0