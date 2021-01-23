Haggin breaking in nearly brand new team in first year as BSC women's basketball coach

BSC women's basketball coach Thai Haggin, and her team, have some sizable shoes to fill.
After 51 combined victories the past two seasons, of which Haggin was a key cog as the Mystics' assistant coach, Bismarck State College will break in 11 freshmen when they tip off the season Monday night.
The Mystics tied a school record with 27 wins last season. With the vast majority of that team gone, including head coach Marv Pedersen and All-American Amber Stevahn, currently Minot State's leading scorer, Haggin hopes to keep the good times going.
"I feel like it's a good situation because it's a challenge," Haggin said. "I feel like coming in being a new head coach, you want to be challenged. You want to see what your mentors taught you. Your mentors made you who you are.
"It's a challenging season in a lot of ways, but I accept it 100 percent."
The Mystics will wedge 21 games into barely two months, but Haggin is very excited about the 14-player roster she'll unveil Monday night against Miles Community College at the Armory.
"As far as our team goes, they're very, very young and they're very, very dedicated," she said. "Even though we're young, it's an extremely mature group. In order to keep playing, they have to be very committed in every way, both inside and outside of basketball. I'm really proud of how they've handled themselves in preparing for the season and making sure we do everything so that we can have a season."
Haggin plans to give everybody a shot to get on the court. McKenzie Johnson, one of three sophomores returning, averaged 5.6 points per game last season for the Mystics, who averaged nearly 86 points per game.
Haggin will continue to push the pace offensively and press defensively. That'll require lots of fresh legs. Hope Lindgren and Karsyn Hager played sparingly last season, but are in line for more minutes this time around.
Among the bumper crop of freshmen is 2020 Miss Basketball winner Reile Payne, who will be counted on for points. Payne is also playing volleyball during the winter for the Mystics. Haggin has no doubt the former Fargo Shanley standout can hack it.
"She will excel at both sports because that's just the type of person she is," Haggin said. "She's a quality athlete and a quality person."
Kaity Hove, a Miss Basketball finalist from Trenton, can run the show and score.
Jenna Rust, from Alkabo, North Dakota, drew high marks from Haggin. As did Sam Oech, a former Beach standout. Both are 6-footers.
Darby Bruckheimer, Mac Boone, from Legacy High, Cannonball's Astacia Conica, Leah Feland, Kaylee Kihle, Kella Norby and Abby Smyle round out the rest of the newcomers.
"It's a fun, hard-working group," Haggin said. "They have a lot of team chemistry and that's created a really positive culture that's good for our team."
With their up-tempo style, and compact nature of the schedule, all hands are needed on deck.
"I'm confident in everybody we will put on the floor," Haggin said. "These girls have worked hard. They've improved just in the time since we started. We're really excited to get them out on the court in a game and see what they can do."
