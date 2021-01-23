Haggin breaking in nearly brand new team in first year as BSC women's basketball coach

BSC women's basketball coach Thai Haggin, and her team, have some sizable shoes to fill.

After 51 combined victories the past two seasons, of which Haggin was a key cog as the Mystics' assistant coach, Bismarck State College will break in 11 freshmen when they tip off the season Monday night.

The Mystics tied a school record with 27 wins last season. With the vast majority of that team gone, including head coach Marv Pedersen and All-American Amber Stevahn, currently Minot State's leading scorer, Haggin hopes to keep the good times going.

"I feel like it's a good situation because it's a challenge," Haggin said. "I feel like coming in being a new head coach, you want to be challenged. You want to see what your mentors taught you. Your mentors made you who you are.

"It's a challenging season in a lot of ways, but I accept it 100 percent."

The Mystics will wedge 21 games into barely two months, but Haggin is very excited about the 14-player roster she'll unveil Monday night against Miles Community College at the Armory.